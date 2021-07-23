The BBC’s Newest Thriller Is Inspired By The #MeToo Movement

Inspired by the Harvey Weinstein abuse scandal that sparked the worldwide #MeToo movement, the BBC’s Rules of the Game explores the complexities of sexual politics within the modern workplace. If you’d like to discover more about the forthcoming thriller, here’s everything you need to know about the BBC’s newest four-part drama.

Rules of the Game Release Date

In a statement to Bustle, it has been confirmed that filming of the Ruth Fowler-penned series has now been completed in the North West of England, and Rules of the Game is scheduled to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

Rules of the Game Plot

The BBC drama centres on the no-nonsense manager of a family-run company, Sam, who arrives at work one day to find a dead body in her office reception. Following the grim discovery, Sam is forced to reckon with the questionable behaviours of the present and face up to murderous secrets from the past.

BBC/The Forge/Matt Squire

Rules of the Game Cast

The Rule of the Game cast is led by Three Girls and Silk star Maxine Peake as the central character of Sam. She is joined by Sex Education’s Rakhee Thakrar who plays Human Resources director Maya, Gavin & Stacy star Alison Steadman who appears as Anita, the widower of a narcissistic company founder, and Enola Holmes’ Susan Wokoma, who takes on the role of the immensely driven DI Eve Preston.

Per a statement to Bustle, the cast of the BBC drama also includes Warrior’s Kieran Bew, Scott & Bailey star Ben Batt, The Stranger’s Callie Cooke, Three Girls star Katherine Pearce, and Liar’s Zoe Tapper.

BBC/The Forge/Brian Sweeney

Speaking of the forthcoming thriller, Rules of the Game’s lead star Peake paid tribute to her “glorious” co-stars.

“Working alongside my fellow sisters each day, with their commitment and understanding towards Ruth Fowler’s script about sexual politics in the workplace, with Jennifer Sheridan directing, has reminded me once again why we need to keep fighting for more women to have a voice in the filmmaking process,” she said in a statement.

