Netflix’s Running Point stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, newly promoted president of the Los Angeles Waves. If you’re a basketball fan, Isla’s ascent of the family business may seem pretty familiar — and that’s by design. The character is inspired by Jeanie Buss, president of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Like the Gordons and the Waves, Buss’ family are the majority owners of the Lakers. After the death of patriarch Jerry Buss in 2013, his trust appointed Jeanie the team’s controlling owner. And in 2020, she became the first female controlling owner to helm an NBA championship-winning team.

Five years ago, Buss and her longtime friend and business partner Linda Rambis — who both serve as executive producers — reached out to Mindy Kaling about a potential comedy series, Buss shared on The Rich Eisen Show on Feb. 25.

“I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by talent like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, and now I get to work with Mindy Kaling. It’s like, another all-star,” Buss gushed of the prolific TV creator. “She got it right away.”

A Sweet Connection

Interestingly, seeds of Running Point were planted even earlier than that. As a teenager, Hudson — who Buss personally recommended for the role — used to attend hockey games at the Los Angeles Forum with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell (whom she considers her father, she shared in her Bustle cover story).

As it turns out, Buss was general manager of the Forum at the time.

“They would leave after the second period, but Kate wanted to stay, so they would leave her with me,” Buss told Eisen, adding that the teen would actually “shadow” her behind the scenes. “She’s got such a curious mind. She’s an amazing talent. She can do anything — she can do comedy, drama. She’s got an album, she can sing. She’s so amazing to me.”

Through those early interactions, Hudson gained an up-close understanding of Buss. “Having known Jeanie since I was a teenager, I felt a unique connection to the character,” Hudson shared in a Netflix interview. “Jeanie’s life and career in the male-dominated world of professional basketball are inspiring, and her willingness to let us explore a comedic version of that world was liberating.”

While there are plenty of nods to real-life basketball history in Running Point, those behind the show have emphasized that even NBA novices — hi! — will appreciate the comedy’s relatable themes.

“It’s really about finding your place, your confidence in the things that you want in your life, whether it’s work or relationships,” Hudson tells Bustle.