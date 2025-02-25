Kate Hudson is ushering in a new era. After dropping her debut album, Glorious, last year, she’s returning to her comedy roots in Netflix’s new workplace comedy, Running Point, out on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The overhaul isn’t relegated to her career, either. Sartorially, she’s never been a spicier dresser than she is now, embracing multiple risqué styles in recent months (see: her recent plunging number on the red carpet). No outing, however, was as bold as her February 2025 Bustle cover.

Kate’s Undies-Forward Looks

Back in 2005, Kate Hudson proved she was one of the most daring dressers in Hollywood when she flaunted her thong under a sheer gown. Though exposing underwear was highly controversial then, that didn’t keep her from rocking it at the premiere of her movie Skeleton Key. 20 years later, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star returned to the look, stripping to her skivvies several times in her latest shoot.

In one photo, Hudson wore nothing but a sunny yellow graphic T-shirt with the word “minimal” spelled out in calligraphy. She paired the Cherry Vintage top with black-and-white striped briefs from Frankies Bikinis.

Emman Montalvan

She kept the casual vibe going with chunky gray socks and a watch (Cartier).

In another skivvies-forward ensemble, Hudson donned a light gray long-sleeved shirt tucked for a crop fit. Unlike her first photo, she wore matching gray underwear over sheer red tights (and matching cherry slingbacks).

Emman Montalvan

For an added pop of gray, she tied a sweater in the same cement shade around her waist. It was coordination at its finest.

She Also Went Braless...

In another photo, she pulled an all-white naked combo, foregoing her pants and her bra. Instead, she wore a Sportmax blazer as a top and nothing but white briefs for bottoms.

Despite lacking several items of clothing, she accessorized chicly: with fuzzy Ferragamo mules and Polo Ralph Lauren socks.

Emman Montalvan

...Twice

She kept the no-bra look going in another layout. Instead of a shirt, she wore nothing but a pearl-clad white tweed Chanel jacket, which she left completely unbuttoned.

Meanwhile, she ditched the tighty-whities for a pop of color: blue sporty hot pants from The Society Archive.

Emman Montalvan

Here’s hoping this is only the beginning of Hudson’s naked-dressing era.