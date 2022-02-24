Reports of Russia invading its neighbour Ukraine has sent shockwaves around the world, with people eager to learn how they can help those affected by the crisis. As per the BBC, Russian military forces have crossed the Ukrainian border in the north, south, and east of the country, launching airstrikes against military targets close to large cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has subsequently cut all diplomatic relations with Russia, and has imposed martial law across Ukraine. In a statement, the leader told his public: “No panic. We're strong. We're ready for anything. We'll defeat everyone, because we are Ukraine.”

In a pre-recorded TV address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the “special military operation” aims to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine. Shortly after the televised statement, the first attacks on Ukrainian military targets were reported. Per the Guardian, Putin has claimed that Russia’s plans “do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories.” The leader added: “We are not going to impose anything by force.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky has called on citizens to defend Ukraine from Russian military forces. Ukrainian officials announced the suspension of internal civilian air traffic and the country’s foreign ministry has claimed that the “situation is under control.” At the time of writing, it has been reported that 18 people have been killed in missile attacks in the Odessa region of Ukraine, and six people have lost their lives in the town of Brovary, close to the city of Kyiv.

Countries including the United States and United Kingdom have announced plans to impose sanctions on Russia, and world leaders have addressed the unfolding situation. “I condemn this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement, promising to hold Russia accountable. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the invasion as “a catastrophe for our continent” and called for an “urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible.”

High profile celebrities, including the likes of Cher, Cardi B, Stephen King, and Piers Morgan, have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the continuing Russia and Ukraine crisis, many of which you can find below.