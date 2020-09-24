With sports events being postponed, many smaller football clubs who were already struggling are definitely feeling the pressure to keep their heads above water. However, one particular team might be about to be saved as, in a totally random turn of events, Ryan Reynolds is currently trying to buy Wrexham – and it's looking seriously promising.

Wrexham, a fifth-tier UK football club in North Wales, is currently fan owned and has been since 2011. The BBC reports that the take over would incorporate £2million investment and that over 95% of the 1,223 Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted in favour of the potential move.

Reynolds has teamed up with fellow actor and star of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Rob McElhenney to enter a bid for the team. Speaking to BBC Wales, Trust Director Spencer Harris explained that they've actually been in talks for a while. "We've known for a little while, but we wanted to come as early as we could in the process to involve supporters," he said. "I've spoken to both of them several times."

Reynolds has been hinting that he's had his eyes on the North Wales club for a long time. He replied to a 2012 tweet in which user @loismorus said, "tidyy ;) you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham ;)." The actor simply said, "Yep, you never know." Followed by, "I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet."

Although it's not clear why Wrexham stood out to the actors, when asked by the BBC, Harris responded, "I would answer 'why not?'" adding "because for us as Wrexham fans, we are the third oldest professional team in the world, the oldest in Wales and play at the oldest international stadium anywhere in the world."