Sabrina Carpenter Cursed Twice During Her SNL Performance

Pop’s flirtiest princess just created another viral moment. Sabrina Carpenter was the central focus during Saturday Night Live on Oct. 18 as the host and musical guest, but amidst all the fun (like a new “Domingo” sketch with Marcello Hernandez), fans were quick to pick up on one moment in particular.

While performing her track “Nobody’s Son” from her latest project, Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter dropped two F-bombs that made it onto NBC’s East Coast broadcast, not to mention Peacock’s simulcast. It’s now been censored on YouTube and Peacock, but for those of us who were there for the moment, the memory lives on in our heads.

Standing in heels and a bedazzled karate gi during her martial arts-themed performance, Carpenter sang the original lyrics of the song instead of the clean version: “He sure f*cked me up, yes I’m talking about your baby.” It did not go unnoticed.

“SABRINA SAYING F*CK UNCENSORED LIVE ON SNL IS KILLING ME,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Will SNL Get Fined?

An unplanned swear word on a live broadcast program like SNL generally results in a fine from the Federal Communications Commission — a fine that the late-night sketch show recently paid after the audience screamed a curse word during one “Weekend Update” segment. While former cast member Ego Nwodim was doing a bit about the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, she asked the audience, “these men ain’t what?” to which the audience were quick to respond: “sh*t!”

“We finna get fined for that,” Nwodim said as hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che keeled over in shock, laughing. “Y’all gonna have to pay for that. Lorne gon’ be mad at y’all,” referencing SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

It’s unclear if SNL will pay a fine for Carpenter’s double F-bomb or how much it would be. Lowkey, though, it might be worth it.