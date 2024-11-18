Sabrina Carpenter has heard “direct from Domingo.” At her Nov. 17 show, the singer “arrested” Marcello Hernandez, who flew from New York to Los Angeles after reprising his viral Saturday Night Live character Domingo the night before.

Before performing “Juno” on the Short n’ Sweet Tour, Carpenter finds someone in the audience that she must arrest for being “too hot.” So far, the “culprits” included actor Millie Bobby Brown and comedian Rachel Sennott. This time, she chose Domingo, who went viral thanks to SNL’s parody of Carpenter’s hit “Espresso” on the Oct. 12 episode, in which Kelsey (Chloe Fineman)’s bridesmaids tell the story of the bride hooking up with Domingo during her bachelorette party.

As seen in viral TikToks, Hernandez stayed in character for the bit, telling Carpenter that he was from “Miami, baby” in his distinct accent. “Miami?” she replied. “I wish you were from my bedroom. What are you doing here tonight?” He then nodded to Carpenter’s song “Bed Chem,” joking, “I’m the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent.”

When Carpenter asked if he had anything he wanted to say before getting arrested (aka, given a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs), Domingo riffed on the “Espresso” parody to include the singer’s name. “Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo,” he sang. “Sabrina’s a friend, she’s like my sis, but I would hook up, though.”

NBC

Carpenter responded lovingly to SNL’s “Espresso” parody back in October, making a sarcastic joke about host Ariana Grande’s intentionally off-key vocals on her Instagram story. “Very nice and on pitch,” she quipped. So it should come as no surprise that Carpenter took advantage of the opportunity to check out Domingo for herself.

SNL’s Domingo Sequel

After the first Domingo sketch went viral, the SNL cast couldn’t help but write an equally hilarious sequel for the Nov. 16 episode. This time, host Charli XCX stepped into Grande’s shoes and led a parody of Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” that told the story of Kelsey’s babymoon with her BFFs.

NBC

Instead of spelling out the song title, the girls (Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Heidi Gardner) chanted “D-O-M-I-N-G-O, Kelsey’s texting Domingo.” They slowly revealed that Kelsey drove them to Miami to tell Domingo that he’s the biological father of one of her twins. “That’s scientifically impossible,” Kelsey’s poor husband, Matt (Andrew Dismukes), yells in disbelief.

If Carpenter ever returns to the SNL stage, expect to see Domingo yet again.