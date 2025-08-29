In her new song “Go Go Juice,” Sabrina Carpenter gets more than a little tipsy as she nurses a broken heart. As she sings in the rollicking country-infused track, “A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who’s been dumped.”

Jack Antonoff — one of Carpenter’s collaborators on Man’s Best Friend, which dropped on Aug. 29 — previously called Carpenter’s latest album “some of the most honest work I’ve ever heard” in an interview with Rolling Stone. He specifically noted that despite its “celebratory” spirit, “most of the lyrical content is about disappointment in relationships and all the different shapes it takes.”

Indeed, “Go Go Juice” lives in that juxtaposition. It’s simultaneously self-aware about a destructive habit (“Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain”) and playful in nature, too, down to the slurred dialogue in the rousing bridge.

“Go Go Juice” Meaning

For fans keen on combing through every Man’s Best Friend song to find a wink at Carpenter’s love life, “Go Go Juice” may provide one potential nod. As the musician wonders who to drunk-dial from her contact list, she sings, “Could be John or Larry, gosh, who’s to say? Or the one that rhymes with ‘villain’ if I’m feelin’ that way.” Her ex, Barry Keoghan, rhymes with “Larry” and — albeit more loosely — “villain.”

But rather than focusing on one particular ex, “Go Go Juice” is really about Carpenter’s side of the post-breakup equation. While her POV is that of someone drinking at home alone — “No party invitations, not going to the club,” she laments — the song itself is one you’ll want to sing with your friends on a cathartic night out.

“Go Go Juice” Lyrics

Below, read the full lyrics to Carpenter’s new song.

Love when happy hour comes at 10 a.m. o’clock on a Tuesday

Guess a broken heart doesn’t care that I just woke up

Got a soft spot for a bev and a boy that’s fruity

Can’t lie, whole week’s been tough

No party invitations, not going to the club

I’m just drinking to call someone

Ain’t nobody safe when I’m a little bit drunk

Could be John or Larry, gosh, who’s to say?

Or the one that rhymes with “villain” if I’m feelin’ that way

Oh, I’m just drinking to call someone

A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who’s been dumped

Sippin’ on my go go juice, I can’t be blamed

Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain

Ring, ring, ring, yeah, it’s super important (How many shots in an ounce?)

I might have double vision, but that is irrelevant right now (Answer me, baby, um, are you in town?)

I miss you and I think about you every minute

If you’re still disinterested in me, well, f*ck

Just trying different numbers, didn’t think that you’d pick up

I’m just drinking to call someone

Ain’t nobody safe when I’m a little bit drunk

Could be John or Larry, gosh, who’s to say?

Or the one that rhymes with “villain” if I’m feelin’ that way

Oh, I’m just drinking to call someone

A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who’s been dumped

Sippin’ on my go go juice, I can’t be blamed

Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain

Ba-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da

Ba-da-da, da-da-da

How’s yous been? What’s up?

Ba-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da

Bye, it’s me, how you call, do you me still love?

Ba-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da

Ba-da-da, da-da-da

Should we hooks up?

Ba-da-da, da-da-da, da-da-da-da

Bye, it’s me, how you call, do you me still love?

I’m just drinking to call someone

Ain’t nobody safe when I’m a little bit drunk

Could be John or Larry, gosh, who’s to say?

Or the one that rhymes with “villain” if I’m feelin’ that way

Oh, I’m just drinking to call someone

A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who’s been dumped

Sippin’ on my go go juice, I can’t be blamed

Some good old-fashioned fun sure numbs the pain