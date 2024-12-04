“Please Please Please” don’t let this last forever. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly broken up — at least for now.

As first reported by PEOPLE on Dec. 3, the two are currently on a break after nearly a year of dating, attributing the split to their busy schedules. “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break,” an insider told the outlet.

They first sparked dating rumors in December 2023 when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles, just a couple of months after crossing paths during Paris Fashion Week at a Givenchy show.

Sabrina & Barry’s Relationship

The two confirmed their relationship through subtle gestures, liking each other’s Instagram posts and leaving flirty comments. Keoghan also supported Carpenter during her Coachella set in April. They became red carpet official at the 2024 Met Gala in May, marking their first and only public appearance together.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That same month, Keoghan starred in Carpenter’s music video for “Please Please Please,” playing her love interest. Fans think he also went on to inspire Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet track “Bed Chem,” in which she recalls meeting the Irish actor briefly and asks, “Who’s the cute guy with the white jacket and the thick accent?”

While they were open about their relationship publicly, they tended to play coy about each other in interviews unless it was in a professional capacity. In October, Carpenter told CBS Sunday Morning about her choice to cast Keoghan in her video. “I was like, ‘Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me in a chair,” she said. “And he was so excited about it.”

The next month, Keoghan gushed over Carpenter after she received six Grammy nominations. “I’m really, really happy for her, honestly,” he told Sirius XM. “I don't know anyone who works as hard. I'm in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets. Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants.”