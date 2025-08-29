Music
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Never Getting Laid” Lyrics Include A Loaded Message
She doesn’t hold back in the dreamy song.
Like she once warned her beau in song, “If you don’t wanna cry to my music, don’t make me hate you prolifically.” Now, in “Never Getting Laid,” Sabrina Carpenter is staying true to her word — sending her ex a pointed message about her hopes for his life going forward.
In the seventh track off Man’s Best Friend (which dropped on Aug. 29), Carpenter pairs dreamy, ‘70s-esque production with unsparing lyrics that outline the end of a relationship. She wonders, “When just the other night you said you need me, what gives? How did it come to this? Boy, I know where you live.”
“Never Getting Laid” Meaning
The “Never Getting Laid” lyrics explain Carpenter’s frustration with her ex’s unpredictable nature. “I just wish you didn’t have a mind that could flip like a switch, that could wander and drift to a neighboring b*tch,” she sings.
Even after parting ways, she’s disturbed by the prospect of her former partner being with someone new. As she evokes the image of him hanging with his guy friends, she appeals to his bro-like self. “Us girls are fun but stressful, am I right?” she sings, before suggesting he do without: “You got a right hand anyway.”
In the chorus, Carpenter hilariously pairs high-road platitudes with her true, less charitable desires for this unnamed ex. That “all your days are sunny from your windowpane,” she sings. “Wish you a lifetime full of happiness and a forever of never getting laid.”
Carpenter seemingly channels Judy Garland (her musical inspiration) at the end of the song to really drive the message home. “At the end of the rainbow, I hope you find a good whole lot of nothing,” she sings before leaving her ex with a final reminder that “abstinence is just a state of mind.”
“Never Getting Laid” Lyrics
We were so happy, why not mix it up?
I’m so at peace, yeah, I can’t drink enough
No way to know just who you’re thinking of
I just wish you didn’t have a mind
That could flip like a switch
That could wander and drift
To a neighboring b*tch
When just the other night
You said you need me, what gives?
How did it come to this?
Boy, I know where you live
Baby, I’m not angry
I love you just the same
I just hope you get agoraphobia some day
And all your days are sunny
From your windowpane
Wish you a lifetime full of happiness
And a forever of never getting laid
I think this schedule could be very nice (Very nice)
Call up the boys and crack a Miller Lite
Watch the fight
Us girls are fun but stressful, am I right? (Am I right?)
And you got a right hand anyway (And only yesterday)
Was when we called it quits (Called it quits)
I was so confident (Confident)
‘Til the thought of it hit
That any given night you could be using your lips
On a girl with big tits
Boy, I know where you live
Baby, I’m not angry
I love you just the same
I just hope you get agoraphobia some day
And all your days are sunny
From your windowpane
I wish you a lifetime full of happiness
And a forever of never getting laid
Forever
A forever of never getting laid
At the end of the rainbow
I hope you find
A good whole lot of nothing
‘Cause you’re still inside
And abstinence is just a state of mind