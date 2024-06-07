Sabrina Carpenter is back with another bop. Following the success of the singer’s viral hit “Espresso,” fans have eagerly awaited the release of her follow-up single after a snippet was teased in the music video for her Short n’ Sweet album lead.

Carpenter later announced “Please Please Please” as the second single from her forthcoming sixth studio album. The song officially dropped on June 6, along with a music video starring her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan.

Early fan reactions to the track have been glowing, with the “Carpenters” declaring that she “came to save pop music” with “Please Please Please.” But, what do the lyrics actually mean?

“Please Please Please” Meaning

Penned by Carpenter, Amy Allen, and Jack Antonoff, the lyrics seem to reference falling in love with someone who doesn’t make good decisions. This theme is explored in the “Please Please Please” music video, which sees Carpenter and Keoghan’s characters engage in romance and criminal activity.

The lyrics also explore wanting to protect a relationship that not everybody approves of. “I know I have good judgment, I know I have good taste,” Carpenter sings. “I promise ‘em that you're different and everyone makes mistakes.”

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter in the “Please Please Please” music video. Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" lyrics reference her boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

Fans have also speculated that the song is about her boyfriend Keoghan, with references to his profession with the line, “I heard that you’re an actor.”

“Please Please Please” Lyrics

I know I have good judgment, I know I have good taste

It's funny and it's ironic that only I feel that way

I promise 'em that you're different and everyone makes mistakes

But just don't

I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy

Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight

I tell them it's just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes

Yeah, I know

All I'm asking, baby

Please, please, please

Don't prove I'm right

And please, pleasе, please

Don't bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice

Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another

I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherfucker

Please, please, please

Well, I have a fun idea, babe, maybe just stay inside

I know you're craving some fresh air, but the ceiling fan is so nice (It's so nice, right?)

And we could live so happily if no one knows that you're with me

I'm just kidding, but really (Kinda), really, really

Please, please, please (Please don't prove I'm right)

Don't prove I'm right

And please, please, please

Don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice

Heartbreak is one thing (Heartbreak is one thing), my ego's another (Ego's another)

I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherfucker

Please, please, please

If you wanna go and be stupidDon't do it in front of me

If you don't wanna cry to my music

Don't make me hate you prolifically

Please, please, please (Please)

Please, please, please (Please)

Please (Please), please (Please)