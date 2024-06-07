Music
Sabrina Carpenter's “Please Please Please” Explores Her Love Life
The lyrics make reference to her relationship with Barry Keoghan.
Sabrina Carpenter is back with another bop. Following the success of the singer’s viral hit “Espresso,” fans have eagerly awaited the release of her follow-up single after a snippet was teased in the music video for her Short n’ Sweet album lead.
Carpenter later announced “Please Please Please” as the second single from her forthcoming sixth studio album. The song officially dropped on June 6, along with a music video starring her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan.
Early fan reactions to the track have been glowing, with the “Carpenters” declaring that she “came to save pop music” with “Please Please Please.” But, what do the lyrics actually mean?
“Please Please Please” Meaning
Penned by Carpenter, Amy Allen, and Jack Antonoff, the lyrics seem to reference falling in love with someone who doesn’t make good decisions. This theme is explored in the “Please Please Please” music video, which sees Carpenter and Keoghan’s characters engage in romance and criminal activity.
The lyrics also explore wanting to protect a relationship that not everybody approves of. “I know I have good judgment, I know I have good taste,” Carpenter sings. “I promise ‘em that you're different and everyone makes mistakes.”
Fans have also speculated that the song is about her boyfriend Keoghan, with references to his profession with the line, “I heard that you’re an actor.”
“Please Please Please” Lyrics
I know I have good judgment, I know I have good taste
It's funny and it's ironic that only I feel that way
I promise 'em that you're different and everyone makes mistakes
But just don't
I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy
Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight
I tell them it's just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes
Yeah, I know
All I'm asking, baby
Please, please, please
Don't prove I'm right
And please, pleasе, please
Don't bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice
Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another
I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherfucker
Please, please, please
Well, I have a fun idea, babe, maybe just stay inside
I know you're craving some fresh air, but the ceiling fan is so nice (It's so nice, right?)
And we could live so happily if no one knows that you're with me
I'm just kidding, but really (Kinda), really, really
Please, please, please (Please don't prove I'm right)
Don't prove I'm right
And please, please, please
Don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice
Heartbreak is one thing (Heartbreak is one thing), my ego's another (Ego's another)
I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherfucker
Please, please, please
If you wanna go and be stupidDon't do it in front of me
If you don't wanna cry to my music
Don't make me hate you prolifically
Please, please, please (Please)
Please, please, please (Please)
Please (Please), please (Please)