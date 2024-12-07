Just call her Sabrina Claus from now on. On Dec. 6, Netflix premiered A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter, a new holiday special from the singer that proves she may be next in line for the Queen of Christmas throne.

As Carpenter noted, every “comedy musical holiday special” features celebrity guests, and hers was... actually no different, even though she built it up to be. She sings Christmas-y duets with Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Tyla, and Kali Uchis and shows her comedic chops with the likes of Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, and Jillian Bell.

Naturally, she also takes the opportunity to remind viewers about her holiday songs from 2023’s Fruitcake EP, including the festive remix of her hit “Nonsense,” proving that she has some Christmas classics waiting to take over the charts.

But most of all, A Nonsense Christmas highlights Carpenter’s sense of humor, proving that she can hold her own in sketches and come up with more naughty holiday jokes than your creepy uncle. If she doesn’t host Saturday Night Live in the next year, cancel the whole show.

Below, revisit the cheekiest moments from her first — and hopefully not last — holiday special.

Our Social Media Habits

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

After her first performance, Carpenter welcomed Netflix viewers by calling us out on what we’re actually doing at home. “You could’ve been anywhere tonight, spending time with family, helping the less fortunate,” she said. “But instead, you’re here, half-watching on a big screen while scrolling social media on a smaller screen, and for that, I’m forever grateful.”

“Ho-Ho-Ho”

Carpenter goes on to introduce her show with a parody version of “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” where she replaced the word “wonderful” with “nonsense,” leading to a slew of witty one-liners. Naturally, she started by calling her Netflix show the “ho ho ho-iest special of all” because she just couldn’t resist.

Double Entendre Galore

Given her viral “Nonsense” outros, Carpenter fit in as many cheeky holiday innuendos as possible into her parody, from “entendres are doubling when I deck your halls” to “if your stocking’s well-hung — by the chimney with care.” Oh, and of course, she said there will be “huge packages under the trees.” Clearly, she’s aiming for the naughty list this year.

The Viral Stunt

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

After saying the special was all on Netflix’s dime, Carpenter proved it in the most destructive way possible. “No seriously, they told me I could have an unlimited budget as long as I go viral, so I’m gonna break the set just to do it,” she quipped. Cue her throwing a candy cane through a fake window, hitting a crew member who shouted “my leg!” in true SpongeBob fashion.

The Language Limit

After warning that she might “mention panties,” Carpenter clarified that it was OK because her special was rated TV-14, “which means I’m allowed to say ‘f*ck’ three times.” Realizing that she used it once by mistake, she let out another frustrated curse. “Just one left,” she sighed.

Santa & Mrs. Claus

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

In a sketch inspired by her Christmas banger “buy me presents,” Carpenter dates Santa Claus without realizing it. Her stunned friends (played by Meg Stalter and Owen Thiele) pointed out his jolly ways and toy factory job, which she took as an insult to his character. She responded by saying that if he was really Santa, he would know that all she wanted as a little girl was to duet with Shania Twain.

Cue Twain, who walked in dressed as Mrs. Claus and revealed that she and Santa have been in an open relationship for the past 300 years. But Carpenter still didn’t believe he’s Santa. Go figure.

Cara Likes Girls

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

In a Christmas Carol-inspired sketch, Carpenter haunts one of her past situationships as the Spirit of Ghosted Past, with Quinta Brunson as Ghosted Present and Cara Delevingne playing Ghosted Future. However, the model wasn’t fazed by learning that this dude would ghost her. “It’s actually no big deal, I like girls anyway,” she quipped.

“For The Gays”

As she chose what to wear for her piano ballad “cindy lou who,” Carpenter looked through hangers with outfits “for the girls” and “for the guy” (which was nothing). But she made the right decision, choosing a look “for the gays” — a sparkling purple wrap dress with flowing capes.

The Final “Nonsense” Outro

Carpenter listened to suggestions from guests on the special’s “Nonsense” outro throughout the special, but the end result might be her most surprising one yet. “Well, here we are, my special at its ending,” she sings. “Love you all, and thank you for attending / Can’t believe I kept it family-friendly.”

It was easily Carpenter’s most wholesome outro ever — or at least it was until her dancer handed her a present, which started vibrating before she even opened it. “Oh, a massager, thank you,” she said, attempting to play it off.

“I Look So Straight”

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

During the end credits, Carpenter showed some fun bloopers with her guests, including Chappell Roan, who had one small quip about her festive ensemble: “I look so... straight.”

The Hilary Duff Reference

Carpenter unexpectedly channeled the great Hilary Duff in a separate blooper by cleverly nodding to her infamous anti-homophobia PSA from 2008. “When you say something’s gay, do you know what you’re saying? Knock it off,” she tells Owen Thiele, with Duff’s exact mannerisms.