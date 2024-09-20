Sabrina Carpenter Served Spicy Mrs. Claus In A Christmas Bodysuit

Sabrina Carpenter likes to keep things Short n’ Sweet, as indicated by the title of her new album and her wardrobe. The singer keeps her style as short as her 5-foot frame, with sheer mini-dresses, schoolgirl skirts, and very tiny shorts becoming some of her signatures. So when the holidays come around, she won’t rest on her style laurels — in fact, she’s making Christmas a little spicer.

On Sept. 19, Carpenter unveiled her first-ever holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, which promises “unexpected duets and comedic guests” and will premiere Dec. 6 on Netflix. And she didn’t waste time getting into character, doing a very spicy take on Mrs. Claus for the teaser video.

Sabrina’s Spicy Holiday ’Fit

To announce her Christmas special, Carpenter wore a glittery red bodysuit with a short hemline and sequins aplenty. As seen in the teaser video, she opted to go pantsless, pairing her bodysuit with classic black tights.

Instagram / Netflix

Carpenter got extra festive when it came to her accessories, wearing a pair of patent black leather boots with shearling trim, à la Santa’s beard, and red fingerless cuffs with gold snap buttons and matching trim.

Sabrina’s Holiday Looks

Carpenter goes hard for the holidays. Last year, she released her first Christmas EP, Fruitcake, which included original songs and new covers, plus a festive version of her hit “Nonsense” that somehow gets even cheekier than the original song. So it should come as no surprise that she’s also become an expert at making her wardrobe festive.

For the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York last December, Carpenter dressed like a perfectly wrapped gift, wearing a white corset top with beaded detailing, sheer lace shorts, and satin opera gloves with bows to tie it all together. She completed her look with white, fur-trimmed platform boots and a candy cane-striped cane.

Kevin Kane/WireImage/Getty Images

For another Jingle Ball performance in Boston, she wore a red mini-dress with jeweled snowflakes, a sheer lace hem, and a heart-shaped cutout. She sported another version of her white boots, trading the fur for a bejeweled platform heel, and wore long red gloves with white fur trim.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If she keeps up this streak, Mariah Carey could have some competition as the Queen of Christmas.