Ariana Grande’s hilarious rendition of “Espresso” got the seal of approval from Sabrina Carpenter herself.

Grande guest hosted Saturday Night Live on Oct. 12 and nailed celebrity impressions of Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, and Jennifer Coolidge throughout the episode.

The Wicked star also fronted a bridesmaids-themed skit with SNL cast members Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman, and the quartet performed a parody of Carpenter’s hit song.

In the sketch, the bridesmaids decide to sing a typical wedding speech for their bride (played by Chloe Fineman) to the tune of “Espresso.” Carpenter soon caught wind of the parody, reposting a video of the sketch to her Instagram Story. “Very nice and on pitch,” she wrote, referring to Grande’s purposely off-key vocals.

The segment was also a hit with viewers watching at home, with one fan declaring the skit “hilarious” on YouTube. “This is everything!” another commented, while others appreciated Grande’s dedication to the bit.

“It’s so hard to sing off-key when you know how to sing. So that’s crazy to me! She’s talented af,” one fan also wrote. “Ariana Grande is really doing her thing with these skits and sketches tonight,” another commented.

Ariana Grande on Saturday Night Live. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time “Espresso” has been performed on the SNL stage. Back in May, Carpenter belted out the Short n’ Sweet album track during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal, and a mashup of her songs “Feather” and “Nonsense.”

Carpenter also starred in a Scooby-Doo-themed sketch during her Saturday Night Live debut, playing the character of Daphne Blake opposite Gyllenhaal.

After her live “Espresso” performance on the NBC sketch show, the song went on to become one of her biggest hits to date, reaching the top three of the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart.

The track also won Song of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where Carpenter performed a medley of “Espresso,” “Taste,” and “Please Please Please.”

Sabrina’s “Girl Crush” On Ariana

Carpenter was already a huge fan of Grande’s work before the latter’s SNL skit. During an interview with W Magazine in June, the singer was asked about some of her childhood crushes.

“It’s funny, all of the posters on my wall were women,” she said, revealing that, along with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, she had a major “girl crush” on Grande.