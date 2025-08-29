There’s nothing like the feeling of a new crush, and in her new song, Sabrina Carpenter realizes that a suitor she’d previously ruled out has had quite a dreamy glow-up.

While several of the tracks on Man’s Best Friend (which dropped on Aug. 29) concern a breakup and its aftermath, “When Did You Get Hot?” is all about new, horny possibilities. After being “so long untouched,” Carpenter sings, it’s time to “get back on the horse to the rodeo.”

At the proverbial “prospect convention,” she runs into someone she’s met before — only, he’s gorgeous now. Whether it’s because he actually changed his appearance, or she’s seeing him with new (and thirsty) eyes, this “Devin” is suddenly all she can think about.

“When Did You Get Hot?” Meaning

The rest of the song is an exercise in Carpenter’s flirty, innuendo-filled wit, paired with a slinky beat and breathy “uh-huhs” that immerse you in the mindset of someone who’s truly down bad.

Case in point: Carpenter wants to play “naked Twister” with Devin, and sings that he’s “thickening the plot.” She also imagines him lifting her car with one hand, superhero-style — the randomly lustful scenarios a crush can inspire! — then warns that there’s a “big riff coming,” a winking double entendre before she sings out, “Oh!”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“When Did You Get Hot?” Lyrics

Below, read the full lyrics for Carpenter’s new song.

So long untouched

Bone dry, not a plant can grow

‘Bout time I get

Back on the horse to the rodeo

Now I’m at the prospect convention

My friends walk in your friends’ direction

Said, “Sabrina, don’t you know Devin?”

And I was like, “Huh”

When did you get hot?

All the sudden I could look you up and down all day (Hey)

When did you get hot?

I think I would remember if you had that face (That face)

I did a double take, triple take

Take me to naked Twister back at your place

Baby, baby, mm, it’s thickening the plot

When did you get hot?

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Congratulations on your new improvements

I bet your light rod’s like bigger than Zeus’ (Hey, wait)

Can you lift my car with your hand?

You were an ugly kid, but you’re a sexy man!

Sorry, I did not see the vision

Thank the Lord the fine you has risen

Big riff coming, I need a minute

Wait, I need a minute

Ahem, OK

Here it comes

Oh, oh, oh

When did you get hot?

All the sudden I could look you up and down all day (All day)

When did you get hot?

I think I would remember if you had that face (That face)

I did a double take, triple take

Take me to naked Twister back at your place

Baby, baby, mm, it’s thickening the plot

When did you get hot?

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

When did you get? When did you get?

When did you get? When did you get so hot?

When did you get? When did you get?

When did you get? When did you get so hot?

When did you get? When did you get?

When did you get? When did you get so hot?

When did you get? When did you get?