Taylor Swift’s “Down Bad” Is An Extraterrestrial Bop

In the months leading up Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties theorized about what the singer’s 11th original album would feel and sound like. If the moody visuals and tracklist had you thinking of a dark academia breakup album, you wouldn’t be alone. But you also wouldn’t be right. One new song, “Down Bad,” imagines an extraterrestrial relationship.

OK, not really. But Swift does employ alien imagery to depict the reality of a tough breakup. Here are the “Down Bad” lyrics, explained.

Swift’s “Cosmic Love”

To set the scene, the song starts with some beep-y, bopp-y sounds. “Did you really beam me up in a cloud of sparkling dust, just to do experiments on? Tell me I was the chosen one?” the narrator sings to an ex. “For a moment I knew cosmic love.”

But then the relationship, which showed the narrator how big the world could be, abruptly ends, and she falls back to earth, figuratively and maybe literally.

There are plenty of other alien references throughout “Down Bad,” from “encounters closer and closer” to the narrator resolving to build a fort on another planet, where their love might stand a chance. “They’ll say I’m nuts if I talk about the existence of you,” she sings. “For a moment I was heaven-struck.”

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, So What Is “Down Bad” Actually About?

The song’s extended extraterrestrial story is a handy metaphor for an abrupt breakup — specifically, the end of a relationship that leaves you feeling whiplashed and alienated (ahem). The chorus is a jarring return to reality: in the narrator’s case, to being “down bad crying at the gym,” a possible reference to Swift’s rigorous Eras Tour training routine.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” Swift told TIME magazine in a recent interview. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Down Bad” sounds like it’s about a fleeting relationship — which might rule out Swift’s former long-term partner, Joe Alwyn, as a potential subject. It could theoretically be a nod to her reported “casual” relationship with The 1975’s Matty Healy last year, or it could reach back even further.

The line “How dare you think it’s romantic, leaving me safe and stranded,” sounds like a pretty specific callback to “New Romantics” from 1989, so it’s entirely possible that Swift is using the analogy of alien romance to process an old breakup.

“Down Bad” Lyrics

Read the song’s full lyrics below.

Did you really beam me up?

In a cloud of sparkling dust

Just to do experiments on

Tell me I was the chosen one

Showed me that this world is bigger than us

Then sent me back where I came from

For a moment I knew cosmic love

Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

F*ck it if I can’t have him.

I might just die it would make no difference.

Down bad waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

F*ck it if I can’t have us

I might just not get up, I might stay down bad

F*ck it if I can’t have him

Down bad

F*ck it if I can’t have him

Did you take all my old clothes

Just to leave me here naked and alone

In a field in my same old town

That somehow seems so hollow now

They’ll say I'm nuts if I talk about the existence of you

For a moment I was heaven struck

Now I'm down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

F*ck it if I can’t have him.

I might just die it would make no difference

Down bad waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

F*ck it if I can’t have us

I might just not get up,

I might stay down bad

Like I lost my twin

F*ck it if I can’t have him, down bad

Down bad, waving at the ship

F*ck it if I can’t have him.

I loved your hostile takeovers

Encounters closer and closer

All your indecent exposures

How you dare you say that it’s…

I’ll build you a fort on some planet

Where they can all understand it

How dare you think it’s romantic

Leaving me safe and stranded

'Cause f*ck it I was in love

So f*ck you if I can’t have us

'Cause f*ck it I was in love

Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym

Everything comes out teenage petulance

F*ck it if I can’t have him.

I might just die it would make no difference.

Down bad, waking up in blood

Staring at the sky, come back and pick me up

F*ck it if I can’t have us

I might not just get up

I might stay down bad

Like I lost my twin

F*ck it if I can’t have him

Down bad

Waving at the ship

F*ck it if I can’t have him

Like I lost my twin

F*ck it if I can’t have him

Down bad

Waving at the ship

F*ck it if I can’t have him