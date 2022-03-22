Sandra Bullock Admits There’s One Movie She’s “Embarrassed” She Made

Sandra Bullock has appeared in dozens of movies that audiences and critics alike remember as being excellent pieces of art, but even the Oscar winner has a few clunkers in her past. During a junket to promote her new film The Lost City, a TooFab reporter asked Bullock and co-star Daniel Radcliffe if there was a movie either of them have starred in that they once were embarrassed about but eventually came around to after fans embraced the film.

“I have one no one came around to, and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2. Been very vocal about it,” Bullock answered. “Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.” The interviewer responded, “I will tell you, I enjoyed that movie.” Bullock replied, “Were you high? That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you.”

Radcliffe tried to make his co-star feel a bit better by commenting, “I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well,” but Bullock wasn’t dissuaded. “Very quiet! Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island.”

Speed 2: Cruise Control was released in 1997, three years after the original. The first Speed was a critical and commercial success, and it helped bolster the profiles of both Bullock and Keanu Reeves, who did not return for the sequel. Reeves was replaced by actor Jason Patric, and it turned out to be a smart decision for Reeves, as the follow-up was panned by critics (it has a 4% on Rotten Tomatoes) and it ended the franchise immediately.

While promoting The Matrix Resurrections in January 2022, Reeves was asked why he chose not to appear in the Speed sequel while on The Graham Norton Show. “At the time I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner?” the action star quipped. “I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

The Lost City, which also stars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, opens March 25.