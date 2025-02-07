Taylor Swift’s “So High School” romance may have brought football relationships to the fore in recent years, but there’s more than one love story to cheer on as you watch Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

When Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley takes the field at New Orleans’ Superdome, he’ll be feeling all the support from his partner and their two adorable kids. Here’s everything to know about Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, and their family.

They Met In College

Barkley and Congdon both attended Penn State University. Congdon’s Instagram shows their first official photo together, a sweet date-night snap whose caption alluded to Barkley’s football skills. “He’s alright on the field but you should see him on the dance floor,” Congdon wrote in 2016.

They were officially dating by 2017 and welcomed their first child — daughter Jada — in 2018.

The couple’s son, Saquon Jr. (or SJ), followed in 2022. “He lights up the room. Amazing smile,” Barkley told Giants.com at the time. “Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously, an amazing mom. We’ve got a beautiful little family.”

Looking Ahead

In a People interview published on Feb. 2, Barkley revealed that he and Congdon were engaged, later clarifying at a press conference that the actual proposal took place about six months ago.

“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so [far] in my career without the help of her,” the running back told People, adding that Congdon “always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there’s a lot that goes on.”

Barkley said they “continue getting closer and continue to get even better” to this day — a long way from meeting as kids in college. “We just sit back and laugh sometimes when they’re over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.”

The couple seems to keep things pretty low-key on social media. However, Congdon’s Instagram shows that she has a flair for travel and fashion, sporting stylish outfits at events like New York Fashion Week or the NFL Honors in Las Vegas.

With Barkley heading into the Super Bowl (on his birthday, no less!), he’s thankful to Congdon for supporting him on his football journey. As he told People, he’d be “naive” to think that his accomplishments over the past year — like helping bring the Eagles to the final match during his first season on the team — were done “all alone and by myself.”