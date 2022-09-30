Cheryl Remembers “Bright Star” Sarah Harding In Heartfelt Essay

Sarah Harding was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020 and sadly died on Sept. 5, 2021. Her Girls Aloud bandmates have since dedicated themselves to honouring her memory, recently completing a Race For Life in her name. They’re also planning to uphold their late bandmate’s wish of holding a fundraising gala for breast cancer research. Cheryl (born Tweedy) detailed their plans in a heartfelt viewpoint essay for British Vogue.

Named after the line Harding sung in the band’s hit “The Promise,” The Primrose Ball will be held at The Londoner Hotel on Oct. 8. It will feature performances from Olly Alexander, Ricky Wilson, and Chrissy Hinde. In addition to Girls Aloud, the event will be hosted by Fearne Cotton and Johnny Gould, per Sky News. All funds raised on the night will be donated to the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Cancer Research UK, and the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer appeal research project by Dr Sacha Howell, Harding’s oncologist.

In her essay, Cheryl said of the project “will look at why so many women are suffering this terrible ordeal so young, without any previous genetic markers” and that this research “would not only help put potentially prevent others like Sarah from suffering the torment she did.”

Cheryl described Sarah as “the sparky one” of the group. “She was full of the spark of life and loved what we did,” the singer recalled. Cheryl noted that while Girls Aloud had “managed to get through so many sticky situations over the years,” Sarah’s passing gave them “a deep and overwhelming feeling of complete helplessness.”

Shortly before Sarah’s, Cheryl asked how she could help, to which she responded: “I would love you to create an evening, a gala of some kind for me. If I am here and can attend, I will be able to thank those who have helped me through all this, and pay that forward in a way that will help others when I’m gone.”