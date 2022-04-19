Girls Aloud Are Reuniting For An Event Honouring Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud are set to reunite in honour of Sarah Harding, who passed away at the age of 39 last September after battling breast cancer. Describing Harding as being at “the forefront of our minds”, band member Nadine Coyle expressed to OK! magazine that they “want to do something to help others” in Harding’s name.

“We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah,” Coyle said. “We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated.”

The singer opened up about how the group came to terms with Harding’s diagnosis, which the singer received only a year ago. “When she became unwell, a lot of my energy became focused on her,” Coyle said. “There were suddenly so many things happening that were more important than anything else. It was a time to be around loved ones and support them. Her passing has just been so devastating.”

Coyle went on to say that she and her bandmates – Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh – are still affected deeply by Harding’s passing, “to think about everything that she went through,” Coyle said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Girls Aloud, something that Coyle took note of two months after Harding’s passing. “It is so surreal to me to think about Girls Aloud as a four. It is still raw,” she told the Mirror. “But it is our 20th anniversary next year and it would be really nice for the fans for us to do something. I am proud of everything we achieved together as a band.”

While no formal plans have been revealed as to when the event will take place, an insider hinted that while it “will obviously be very different to what was originally planned [...] the girls will do something to honour Sarah and all their achievements together.”