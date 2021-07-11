Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ 3rd Wedding Planning Attempt Is Underway

Will these two stars ever make it down the aisle? On Saturday, July 10, Wells Adams opened up about planning a wedding with Sarah Hyland for the third time. Speaking to Us Weekly, he asked fans to “just pray for us, please.”

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, was originally planning to tie the knot in August 2020 but had to postpone the event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Wedding update — nothing,” Adams told Us. “We’ve had this thing postponed twice and honestly, I don’t know if I can take a third one.”

COVID-19 may have complicated the couple’s wedding plans, but the two are clearly still eager to get married. In May, Hyland shared a birthday post for Adams on Instagram, posting a photo of them on a romantic boat date and writing, “It’s the love of my life’s birthday!!!! Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly.” She added, “Can’t wait to finally marry you one day.” Last week, Adams posted a photo of Hyland in Paris on Instagram, writing, “Can the world calm down just a bit so we can get married already?”

In October 2020, Hyland opened up about their delayed wedding as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the host, “Yeah, we were going to get married 8/20/20 and it’s not happening anymore, but what can you do?” The Modern Family star added that they still commemorated the day by going to a winery with friends and snapping photos. “I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun,” she said.

Earlier in July, Hyland opened up about the difficult decision to put off the wedding in an interview with People. “We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there,” she told the magazine. “But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what’s important right now.”

The couple met through Twitter in 2017 after Adams was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and a bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. Hyland, a big fan of the Bachelor franchise, had tweeted about Adams several times — and then he slid into her DMs. In January 2018, Hyland revealed that Adams asked her out online during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, telling the host he’d said, “The next time you’re in L.A., I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.” Hyland announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2019, writing, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.”