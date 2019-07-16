Hear those wedding bells ringing? On Tuesday, July 16, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland announced their engagement via their respective Instagram accounts. Adams posted a video of his proposal on a scenic beach that is intercut with throwback photos from their relationship. He captioned the post, "I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever" (a reference to Johnny and June Cash). The video is set to a sweet song by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.

Hyland posted a gallery of photos from the proposal, captioning the post with a quote from the 1995 movie It Takes Two:

That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams

The couple first met through Twitter in 2017 while Adams was a contestant on The Bachelorette and the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile, Hyland was a big Bachelor franchise fan who often tweeted about the shows and even tweeted about Adams a few times — and he took notice. In January 2018, Hyland told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Adams "slid into her DMs," and wrote, "“the next time you’re in L.A., I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.” And luckily, Hyland loved tacos.

