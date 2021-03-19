All The Signs Scott Disick Wants To Get Back Together With Kourtney Kardashian

Things got rocky when Kourtney started dating model Younes Bendjima in 2016. And in an Oct. 2017 episode of KUWTK, it became clear how not OK Scott was with that relationship. According to Kourtney, when Scott found out his ex was going on a trip to Cannes with her new boyfriend, he totally freaked out. “We got into like, a full war,” Kourtney told her sisters at the time. Later, he wouldn’t answer Khloé Kardashian’s calls and said he felt that Kourtney was being condescending.