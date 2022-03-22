Priyanka Chopra Jonas has secured a new role for herself and her production company, and the project is another adaptation of a bestselling novel by a South Asian writer. The White Tiger star is set to headline Secret Daughter alongside Sienna Miller, which follows two women whose lives become interconnected after one adopts the other’s child. Not to be confused with the Australian TV show of the same name, the internationally acclaimed novel written by Shilpi Somaya Gowda will be adapted for the screen by Shruti Ganguly, a longtime producer, and directed by Singaporean director Anthony Chen. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming movie:

Secret Daughter Book Plot Summary

Somer (Miller) is a newlywed and a wealthy physician whose life is seemingly perfect. But when she makes the crushing discovery that she’s unable to bear children due to early menopause, she decides to adopt a baby girl, Asha, from an Indian orphanage. Asha was given up by Kavita (Chopra Jonas), a poor villager who was afraid Asha would be murdered for being a girl after her first daughter was. The book follows Somer, Asha, and Kavita’s independent-but-forever-connected journeys, and the women are tested when Asha returns to India to rediscover her roots.

Secret Daughter Book Ending

Spoiler alert! Asha wins a prestigious journalism internship that takes her to Bombay, where she learns more about the circumstances of her adoption and comes to understand that her parents did not have any other choice. Kavita continues to think about Asha often, but the two do not meet. When Kavita is on her deathbed, she finally tells her husband about Asha, and he comes to the orphanage looking for information about his secret daughter. The orphanage director tells him about the adoption and that Asha recently came in search of her biological parents, and they give him a letter from Asha.

Secret Daughter Cast And Crew

Chopra Jonas and Miller are attached to play Somer and Kavita, but the casting for Asha and secondary characters have not been announced. As mentioned above, Ganguly will write the adaptation, and Chen will direct.

Secret Daughter Potential Release Date

With the film in pre-production, little is known about the expected production timeline. It’s likely we’ll have to wait until at least 2023 before this hits our screens.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Secret Daughter becomes available.