Hulu’s new reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, follows a group of women collectively known as Mormon #MomTok. At the center is Taylor Frankie Paul, whose candid confessions about “soft swinging” in her circle made waves on TikTok — and, now, reality TV.

It wasn’t her only brush with scandal, though. Secret Lives (which dropped on Sept. 6) documents Taylor’s arrest on domestic violence charges in 2023, after which she ultimately pleaded guilty to assaulting her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

That same year, the pair announced they were expecting a child together. They welcomed their son, Ever, in early 2024, joining Taylor’s two children from her previous relationship. But as the new Hulu series shows, the reveal of an anonymous DM from a woman who claimed Dakota had been unfaithful shook Taylor’s faith.

“With Dakota, everything just moved so fast,” she says on the show. “We got into a new relationship, got pregnant... I want to trust Dakota. It’s just, when you’ve been lied to that many times, it’s really hard to trust somebody.”

So, are Taylor and Dakota still together after the events of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Here’s where the couple stands today.

Disney/Pamela Littky

They Still TikTok Together

According to their TikTok videos, the new parents seem to be in a good place. For example, Taylor shared a July video where she, Dakota, and the family hung out in bed before getting ready for church. In June, she referred to Dakota as her boyfriend as he helped her apply self-tanner.

Similarly, Dakota has referred to Taylor as his girlfriend and recently posted a video where he reminded his followers: “It’s ‘reality’ TV,” and wrote in one comment that it’s “insane how they can create storylines and edit.” The implication seems to be that if Secret Lives showed the couple nearing their breaking point, they’re doing better IRL.

Taylor Spoke Out

In recent interviews promoting the new show, Taylor has made her feelings for Dakota clear. “I definitely love him a lot,” she told Parade.

She acknowledged that they both “came into this relationship with a lot of baggage, and it’s been really hard to work through.” But despite it being “rocky,” she said, she’ll “choose him always.”

And what of that show’s cliffhanger ending? To recap: Mayci Neeley called Jenna, a woman who’d allegedly been involved with Dakota — and who Mayci theorized might be behind the DM. Jenna promised to “tell Mayci everything.” But of course, this is reality TV, and “everything” doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a groundbreaking confession on the other end of the call.

Taylor told the New York Post that she “wasn’t worried” about the phone call, but admitted that if Jenna was brought into a potential Season 2, “it could be very nerve-wracking.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.