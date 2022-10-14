Jason Momoa Is Heading Back To Apple TV+ After See Ends

When the third season of Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic drama, See, began, almost a year had passed since Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and left his family behind to live remotely in the forest. Of course, he wouldn’t stay away for long though: When a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, he returns to Paya to protect his tribe once again. Before the season premiered in August, however, fans already knew that this would be Baba Voss’ final fight.

Apple TV+ announced in June that See will not return for Season 4. “We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said in a press statement. “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

When the date drew closer, Tropper reflected on See’s three-season run once again. “Tomorrow (or tonight) the explosive series finale of SEE drops on [Apple TV+] with all the action, drama, and emotion we could muster to say goodbye to this beautiful beast of a show,” he captioned an Oct. 13 Instagram post, also thanking fans for “embracing this strange, violent, complicated world so passionately” since 2019. “It wasn’t an easy decision to end the show, but as Baba Voss and Rama walk off into the sunset (or fire?), I just wanted to send my love and gratitude to the entire See family.”

The series — which is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see — has certainly earned its share of accolades as well. Because the production features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, See was awarded the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020. In September 2021, Apple also announced that See Season 2 had become the streaming service’s most-watched returning drama series in the first two weeks after release.

In addition to Momoa, the Season 3 cast also included: Alfre Woodard (Paris), Hera Hilmar (Maghra), Sylvia Hoeks (Queen Kane), Christian Camargo (Tamacti Jun), Archie Madekwe (Kofun), Nesta Cooper (Haniwa), Yadira Guevara-Prip (Bow Lion), and Olivia Cheng (Charlotte).

Though Momoa’s Baba Voss will be walking off into the sunset/fire, as Tropper put it, fans can still look forward to seeing more of the actor on Apple TV+. Variety revealed in April that Momoa will star in, write, and executive produce a drama called Chief of War. The series, which Apple already gave an eight-episode order, follows the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.