Jason Momoa's not a regular dad, in his new series, he's a dad that would kill anyone to protect his baby twins from harm. And Apple TV+'s See trailer shows exactly why he might need to go to such lengths to protect his family. The new streaming service's fantasy series takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where humans no longer have the sense of sight. Well, until his twins are born, becoming the first humans in centuries to be able to see. And, once word gets out about these little babies with the sense of sight, they are no longer safe, sending Momoa on a quest to protect them from harm.

Why these twins were born with sight remains to be seen, but the official synopsis for See obtained by Bustle via press release does explain how humans lost their sight to begin with. According to the synopsis, "a deadly virus decimated humankind," and the only survivors became blind. And this is how humans have remained for hundreds of years.

It's unclear exactly what threat two babies could pose to humanity — though their mother describes their sight as "magical or evil" — but, as is clear in the trailer, there's one woman who doesn't want to give them a chance to find out. A queen of a rival tribe, per the synopsis, this woman wants the twins killed. In the trailer she declares that the "evil of light once almost destroyed the world," and she seems pretty hellbent on making sure that never happens again.

See will premiere on Nov. 1, the day Apple TV+ will officially launch. And it won't be the only original show to hit subscribers' screens that very first day. The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will also premiere on Nov. 1.

