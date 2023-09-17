Selena Gomez Just Shared Adorable New Selfies With “Real Bad” BFF Taylor Swift

Just days after Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the “Single Soon” singer treated fans to some bonus BFF content. Gomez posted a pair of seaside Instagram selfies with Swift on Sept. 16, including one of the longtime besties lovingly puckering up while casually enjoying a meal al fresco. “Thas my best frien -she a real bad,” Gomez captioned the post, referencing Saweetie’s 2021 hit “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat. Naturally, fans couldn’t “calm down,” and, within less than 24 hours, the photos racked up more than 13 million likes and 77,000 comments, including one from Nick Cannon, who wrote, “Two of my favorite people!”

Though it’s unclear where the photos were taken, Billboard reported that the images were likely throwbacks from Swift’s Fourth of July party earlier this summer, based on the now-sold-out Christy Dawn sundress she’s wearing. That information would also track, given that Swift was photographed leaving Zero Bond restaurant in New York City with Blake Lively the same night.

Gomez and Swift were very much together in nearby Newark, New Jersey, for the VMAs on Sept. 12, though. After the duo posed together for photographers inside the Prudential Center, an animated Swift blew kisses to her friend as she accepted the Best Afrobeats Moon Person trophy with Nigerian musician Rema for their song, “Calm Down.” Following the ceremony, the besties also attended a VMAs after-party at the NoMad in NYC.

Before Gomez posted their latest selfies to her grid, she shared a candid shot of them from the VMAs while playfully poking fun at herself. “She looks stunning, I look constipated,” the Only Murders in the Building actor wrote on her Instagram stories. “Typical.”

In addition to spending time together at the awards show and at Swift’s Independence Day bash, the pair has been supporting each other all summer. Gomez attended an early August Eras Tour show in Los Angeles with her 10-year-old sister, Gracie. Later that month, Swift showed love for her friend’s new song, “Single Soon,” on social media. “When your bestie is the bestest,” Swift wrote over her Instagram story, along with clips from the music video. “Will be dancing to this forever methinks.”

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The “Cruel Summer” singer had likely heard the track long before the public did, though. “I play everything for Taylor before it comes out,” Gomez revealed during a recent Instagram Live, recalling the first time she shared 2019’s “Lose You to Love Me” with her friend. “She was so supportive, so she loved that song. I love her. She’s the best.”

The Rare Beauty founder isn’t the only one giving special sneak previews of new music, either. “I remember the first time Taylor ever played me ‘Love Story’ and we were at a hotel room and she said, ‘This is going to be my new song for my new album,’” Gomez added during a sit-down with the radio station 104.3 MYFM. “Watching the [Eras Tour] show is so nostalgic and it just feels like I’ve lived life with her.”