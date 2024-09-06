The new season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset includes enough drama for a lifetime, from affair accusations to a dog’s untimely end. The catalyst for one major storyline is Bre Tiesi’s friend Amanda Lynn.

In Season 8, Episode 2, Amanda tells Bre some jaw-dropping information while the camera’s rolling. According to Amanda, one of their mutual friends allegedly spotted Chelsea Lazkani’s husband, Jeff, making out with another woman at the W Hotel. Bre later shares this information with Chelsea. (The series doesn’t clarify whether the rumor is true, but Chelsea did file for divorce in March.)

Chelsea and other cast members question Bre’s motives for revealing this on camera, and Bre gets revenge in a petty way.

In the season finale, she brings Amanda to the Oppenheim Group offices, aiming for her to join the brokerage. But since Jason Oppenheim isn’t there, she settles for leaving a voicemail.

The season ends on a cliffhanger in many regards, including Amanda’s status at the brokerage. Here’s everything you need to know about the potential new agent.

Did Amanda Join The Oppenheim Group?

Amanda Lynn and Bre Tiesi on Selling Sunset. Netflix

While Bre advocated for Amanda to join the Oppenheim Group, it hasn’t panned out, at least not yet. Amanda currently works for Nest Seekers International in the “ultra-luxury division,” according to her Instagram bio. She’s selling two extravagant homes in Italy and Greece for the company, proving she has a global reach.

On Amanda’s personal website, she lists having previously worked at The Agency, a brokerage at the center of another Netflix real estate series, Buying Beverly Hills. While she doesn’t have a desk at the Oppenheim Group yet, she is promoting the show on social media, which suggests she’s hoping to land one.

Amanda’s Racist Tweets

Amanda Lynn on Selling Sunset. YouTube / Netflix

A few days before Season 8 premiered on Sept. 6, a TikTok video posted by @stephwithdadeets went viral, resurfacing alleged racist tweets from Amanda. The screenshots showed several posts from 2012 and 2013, in which she allegedly retweeted comments using a racial slur.

Chelsea shared the TikTok on X, formerly Twitter, and alluded to the alleged racism in a separate post. “It’s kind of hard to gather racists, homophobes and criminals all at the same time but I’m trying,” she wrote. While Amanda has not addressed the accusations, her X account is now private.