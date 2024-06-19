Christine Quinn’s Selling Sunset comeback might be on the cards. Speaking recently to TMZ, the Oppenheim Group president and Quinn’s former co-star, Jason Oppenheim, said he’d be “on board” for her return to the show – but on one condition.

“I have nothing against her coming back,” he said. “I think everyone deserves a second chance. I think I would be on board, but that would be a group decision.”

Noting that there are “a lot of people involved” when it comes to casting decisions, Oppenheim clarified that he would “be up for it, if everyone else was.”

Quinn left Selling Sunset after five seasons in 2022. She and her now-estranged husband, Christian Richard, then launched their own real estate platform, RealOpen. “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?” she wrote on Instagram at the time, confirming her departure from the Netflix show.

Quinn later explained that walking away from Selling Sunset was a “business decision.” Speaking to People, she continued, “I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage. Jason [Oppenheim] knew. I told him. He and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing.”

Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, and Brett Oppenheim. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinn recently rejected the idea of coming back to Selling Sunset. “Sorry babe! Moved on the better things and so much happier,” she responded to a fan on Instagram who’d asked about her possible return.

However, on June 8, rumors that Quinn is indeed planning a return to the Oppenheim Group began circulating after the reality star reunited with some of her former co-stars.

In a video posted to Instagram, she is shown hanging out with Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald, and her former boss at a promotional event. “Best night everrrrr,” Quinn captioned the post.

Selling Sunset Season 8 Cast

Oppenheim confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2023 that Selling Sunset will return for Season 8. In addition to Oppenheim, Young, and Bonnet, the current cast also includes Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, and Bre Tiesi.