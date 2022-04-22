Christine's Future On Selling Sunset Could Be In Serious Jeopardy

After welcoming son Christian last May, Christine Quinn went on maternity leave from the Oppenheim Group. In Selling Sunset Season 5, she made her triumphant return to the office — much to the chagrin and discomfort of the other women. It didn’t take long for her to make waves either: After Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirmed their workplace romance, Christine made negative comments to the press, including what she called a “joke” about her not getting listing because she wasn’t “f*cking the boss.” Following more ups and downs, by season’s end, Mary Fitzgerald was cryptically asking Jason, “Is this, like, the end for Christine?”

Though Chrishell wanted her fired from the start, Jason largely let the relationship comments slide. With Mary stepping into a more managerial role this season, she did, however, sit Christine down for a one-on-one warning that if she wanted to continue working for the Oppenheim Group, she had to “stop disrespecting the other agents.” So Christine recruited an ally in new cast member Chelsea Lazkani but ultimately only continued finding herself at the center of drama.

“I kind of just feel like it’s just like becoming really difficult for me to do my job because I’m constantly up against different bullsh*t,” she explained to Chelsea in the Season 5 finale. “And I feel like I’ve gotten to a point where I don’t want to be in the office because, you know, it gets to a point where the drama is affecting my business. And I don’t want that.”

Intimating that she’d been thinking about leaving the Oppenheim Group, Christine was confident she could even open her own successful brokerage: “I want to work for myself, be my own independent boss. ... I’m not meant to be one of 92 people in the office. That’s just not for me. I’m one of one.” But soon afterward when enemy Emma Hernan revealed to Jason and Mary that Christine had allegedly offered her client $5,000 to not work with her anymore, it didn’t seem she’d have the opportunity to leave the company of her own accord.

In a confessional, the How to Be a Boss B*tch author claimed there was “absolutely no truth” to Emma’s accusations. When given a chance to explain herself to Jason and Mary, however, Christine no-showed for their meeting, leaving her employment in more jeopardy than ever. “She clearly has a vindictiveness to her that is seriously concerning,” Jason opined, while Mary added that she doesn’t see Christine ever coming back from the “self-destructive path” she was on.

Regardless, Jason said he still cares about Christine, though that might not be enough to save her this time. “I can care about somebody and hope for the best for them, but not sitting in my office,” he added. But then Mary — who said she “either needs to quit or she’s going to be fired” — asked, “What are you going to do? Is this, like, the end for Christine?” Jason didn’t seem to have an answer.

Though you’ll likely have to tune in to the Selling Sunset reunion to definitively find out if Christine still works for the Oppenheim Group, she is still listed as an agent on its website, for what it’s worth. Meanwhile, Christine has also yet to announce the launch of her own brokerage, all but guaranteeing she hasn’t started one — yet, anyway. Despite Christine denying rumors she was leaving the show in the past, the jury is out for the already-greenlit future seasons.