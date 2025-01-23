Things are getting tense on Selling Sunset Season 9 — and it hasn’t even finished filming yet. On Jan. 23, TMZ reported that star Nicole Young is currently on “pause” from the Netflix series after a longtime feud with Chrishell Stause and some of their fellow Oppenheim Group agents escalated.

According to production sources, Young was “abruptly put on ice” from filming in late 2024 due to an “explosive incident” at an all-cast dinner in November. The outlet reports that Young was acting fine with most of her other castmates, but “things got heated” after Stause and co-star Emma Hernan showed up.

Days later, Young reportedly filmed a one-on-one conversation with the Oppenheim Group’s lead broker, Jason Oppenheim, who apparently advised her to take a step back from the office. Since then, Young seemingly hasn’t filmed at all, and her future on the series “remains in limbo.”

The extended pause could also be attributed to the Los Angeles wildfires, which caused production to temporarily halt as Stause and Oppenheim’s brother Brett evacuated their homes. “I don’t know if or how we’ll address it on camera,” Oppenheim told Business Insider on Jan. 13. “We’ve paused filming so we can focus on our efforts right now.”

Nicole & Chrishell’s Feud

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The agent and OG cast member Stause have clashed since day one when Young joined in Season 6. However, their feud got infinitely worse after Season 8, when Young dropped a bombshell accusation that Hernan was dating a married man (without providing proof). Rather than being confronted directly, Hernan heard about the rumor just days before Season 8 premiered in September after watching the episodes.

As a result, Stause and their close friend Chelsea Lazkani rallied in Hernan’s defense on Instagram, with Stause claiming that she’d “rather be sued” than work with Young again, and Lazkani calling her “the most diabolical piece of [trash emoji] I’ve ever met.”

The two also criticized Selling Sunset producers for withholding this info from Hernan, even tagging creator Adam DiVello’s production company. “You are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH,” Stause wrote.

Stause later clarified that she wouldn’t return to the show if Young were still on it unless Netflix gave her a notable raise. “I always will be able to change my mind if you add a zero,” she quipped in a TikTok for PedestrianTV. They may have obliged because Stause was seen filming when production resumed two months later.