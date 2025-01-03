For those who live for real estate reality shows, the biggest gift of the holiday season arrived on Jan. 3 with the premiere of Netflix’s Selling the City, which is set in New York. Like Selling Sunset and Selling the OC before it, the latest installment offers views of stunning properties, but many viewers tune in to watch workplace relationships unfold, and often, come to a head.

Throughout the show’s debut season, much of that tension comes from friends Eleonora Srugo and Jade Chan. Despite knowing Jade for more than a decade, Eleonora seemed to bristle when her friend — who’s on a separate team at Douglas Elliman — began “chumming it up with Taylor [Middleton],” who’s of Eleonora’s work squad.

The possibility that Taylor might be courting new opportunities behind Eleonora’s back seemed to exacerbate a challenging dynamic between Eleonora and Jade.

In Episode 5, for example, Eleonora said she was hurt to hear Jade suggest she wasn’t truthful about her listings. “It’s not me against you,” she said during a tense lunch. “It’s me and you against everybody else.”

Eleonora Srugo. Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

In the season finale, Jade told Taylor that while she’d love to work with her one day, she didn’t want to disrespect Eleonora. “I’ve been friends with her for a very long time. [She’s] one of the most loyal people I know. She is a ride-or-die. She is not one to bet against.”

So things seemed to end well for the friends... almost. During the season’s final moments, colleague Abigail Godfrey waged a tense confrontation against Jade, seemingly putting Eleonora in the middle.

Are Eleonora & Jade Friends Today?

In a post-filming conversation with Bustle, Eleonora said, “We’ve sort of always been on and off. We’ve had moments where we were closer,” adding that they are “cool” today. “We get along… for colleagues.”

Jade, for her part, describes their current relationship as “cordial.”

“You can see for yourself we have a very complex relationship,” she tells Bustle. “I always, always, always want the best for her and want the best for us.”

Jade Chan. Jake Rosenberg/Netflix

Despite Season 1’s cliffhanger ending, Jade says she’s “not a dramatic person,” pushing back on the idea that she was the season’s “glorified villain.”

“Hopefully, this will be loved by everybody, and we’ll be able to get more seasons out of this so all of us are able to truly unpack our stories,” she says of the show’s future.