Here’s What Happened To The $45M Penthouse From Selling The City

There’s no better way to spend the New Year than manifesting one of the many lavish homes shown on Netflix’s real estate shows, from the Hollywood estates on OG series Selling Sunset to the luxe penthouses across the country on Owning Manhattan. But now, a new show has entered the villa (or nay, the mansion), with even more stunning homes to showcase.

Selling the City, from the same producers behind Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, focuses on luxury real estate agent Eleonora Srugo’s new team at Douglas Elliman. As the leader of an all-female team, Eleonora is in charge of many listings at the brokerage, including a $45 million Gramercy Park penthouse that she enlisted her agent Gisselle Meneses Núñez to help sell in Episode 4.

During Season 1, Eleonora’s agents all showed the extravagant penthouse to their clients, with her castmate Steve Gold being impressed by the neighborhood’s illustrious past. But naturally, even with Eleonora having sold one of the highest-priced homes in New York history, any listing this grand isn’t always easy to sell, even to the wealthiest of buyers.

The season ends without an update on the apartment’s status, leaving a cliffhanger as to whether Eleonora secured yet another headline-making sale. Was Eleonora able to sell the Gramercy Park penthouse at its eye-popping asking price? Here’s the latest update after Selling the City.

There’s Been A Price Change

Douglas Elliman

As seen on Douglas Elliman’s website, the Gramercy Park penthouse is still on the market — and there’s been a major price change. The home is now listed for $32 million, which is a whopping $13 million reduction from its initial asking price.

The lavish 6,300-square-foot penthouse, located on Gramercy Park South, boasts five bedrooms and bathrooms, an infinity pool (a huge rarity for New York), and multiple outdoor terraces offering stunning views of Manhattan and Gramercy Park. Plus, it includes a key to the exclusive gated park that’s only available to residents of the neighborhood (like Carrie Bradshaw on And Just Like That...).

If sold at the original ask, Eleonora would’ve earned a staggering $1.35 million commission. Now, she’ll have to settle for less if the penthouse sells at its current price — though it would still be some major pocket change.