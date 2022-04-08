Everything To Know About Severance Season 2

Spoilers ahead for Severance Season 1. Severance Season 1 leaves the fates of everyone’s favorite data refiners hanging in the balance. After Dylan (Zach Cherry) volunteers to enact the Overtime Contingency — a Lumon protocol used to revert outies into innies outside of work — Helly (Britt Lower), Mark (Adam Scott) and Irv (John Turturro) find themselves thrust into lives they know absolutely nothing about. Helly learns that she’s actually Helena Eagan, one of the heirs to Lumon Industries; Irv discovers his love interest Burt (Christopher Walken) is already married; and Mark finds out that not only is his supposedly dead wife seemingly still alive, she’s Lumon’s wellness director Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman).

But just as the characters are coming to these realizations — and Helly is in the midst of a speech warning investors of how awful severance is — Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) accosts Dylan in the security room and seemingly ends the Overtime Contingency, reverting the outie versions of Mark, Helly, and Irv back to their usual selves. Ending on such a massive cliffhanger obviously sets up a second season, and AppleTV+ confirmed days ahead of the finale that the show will return.

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller [who serves as director], and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a press release. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in Season 2.”

A small teaser for the upcoming season was also released in the form of a Lumon-style broadcast, with the caption “You’ll feel like you never left.” Here’s what else we know about Season 2 so far.

The Severance Season 2 Premiere Date

A premiere date has not yet been announced, and it’s difficult to predict when the show might return. Not only is the cast comprised of several in-demand actors, the first season took quite some time to make it to screen. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago,” Stiller said in a release.

Filming for the series was set to start in March 2020, but was obviously delayed due to the pandemic. They resumed shooting in November 2020, but had to shut down several times to adhere to health protocols. They were scheduled to finish filming in mid-2021, and the series premiered in February 2022. Given that timeline, it’s reasonable to think Severance will return in mid to late 2023.

Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

The Severance Season 2 Cast

It’s a safe bet that the main cast will reprise their roles in Season 2. The only character whose fate is uncertain is Lackman’s Ms. Casey, who was sent down to the “testing floor” in Episode 8. However, given Mark’s revelation about her, she’ll assumedly be involved in Season 2 in some capacity. Yul Vazquez, whose character Pete — an ex-Lumon employee — died in Season 1, is unlikely to return. It’s unclear if his daughter June (Cassidy Layton) will continue to be a part of the story.

Severance Season 2 Theories

There are many unanswered questions at the end of Severance Season 1 — including what exactly it is that Lumon does. Fans have postulated that working at Lumon is actually some sort of prison sentence, that Mark and his team are writing the code and preparing for severance operations, and that Lumon is a straight-up cult they’re carrying out bidding for, but one Redditor suggests the work they’re doing isn’t even real. Instead, the user says, the chips in the brains are AI, and the Lumon employees’ bodies are simply being used for that AI to learn human emotion and fear. Once they’ve accomplished this, they become permanent innies like Ms. Casey and are assigned to an actual job that Lumon needs.

The end of the season also opened up another theory about the severance process in general. As pointed out by Screen Rant, during Dylan’s time in the security room there was a brief image shown on the control screen of other protocols beyond the Overtime Contingency: Beehive, Branch Transfer, Clean Slate, Elephant, Freeze Frame, Glasgow, Goldfish, Lullaby, and Open House. It’s unclear what any of these processes do, but it seems to confirm that Lumon is capable of doing a lot more than bifurcating the memories of their severed employees.

Beyond that, it’s not entirely clear where Harmony’s allegiances lie. She clearly doesn’t mind hiding things from corporate, but also doesn’t want Mark and co. to learn the truth about what’s going on. Plus, she has that weird Lumon shrine, where she was seen cradling a bracelet with the date 3/17/44 written on it. The name on the bracelet is Charlotte Cobel — theoretically Harmony’s mother — which led Pure Wow to theorize that her mom was in an accident and was then severed, much like Gemma before becoming Ms. Casey. It’s possible, then, that Harmony is using Gemma as a case study to see if severed innies can remember their outie lives, thereby allowing her to be reunited with her mother somehow. This would also explain Harmony’s adamant interest reintegration.

Hopefully Season 2 will offer some answers — namely about why there was a room full of goats.