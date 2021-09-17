With a secret pregnancy, multiple love triangles, and a united front against sexual violence — Season 2 of Sex Education was an emotional rollercoaster. Now Season 3 has landed. But after a nearly two year wait for new episodes, chances are you might be a little hazy on where things stand with the cast of Netflix’s most awkward show. So let’s get caught up, here’s where we left Otis, Maeve, Eric, Adam, Jakob, Jean and the rest of the gang.

Otis Was Seriously Mixed Up

Otis spent most of Season 2 of Sex Education pretty confused. Although his relationship with Ola seemed to be going from strength to strength, he was still grappling with his feelings for Maeve. Sensing this, Ola asked Otis to cut things off with completely with Maeve.

But after things turned sour in their relationship he had one too many drinks at a house party and woke up having lost his virginity to... Ruby, proving nothing is ever simple at Moordale High.

Elsewhere in the series, Otis also struggled to accept his mum Jean’s feelings for her new man Jakob. Although he eventually came round to the idea, Jakob and Jean still went their separate ways, but more on that later.

Maeve May Have Missed A Crucial Voice Mail

At the beginning of Season 2, Maeve was excluded from school and was trying to work out her next move. Eventually, she was allowed to return to Moordale only to find that Otis wanted nothing to do with her.

Despite this, she opened up to him a moment of vulnerability and shared how she really feels about him. As one of the first times the pair have had the opportunity to be totally honest with each other, it felt like it had the potential to be a real step forward for their relationship. Unfortunately, Otis was angered by the fact that she’d waited until he was with Ola to tell him how she felt and shouted her down. The writers managed to keep the will-they-won’t-they going all season long, with Otis only reaching out at in the Season 2 finale.

He poured out his heart to Maeve’s answering machine, explaining how stupid he feels and how much he loves her. However, Maeve’s potential new crush Isaac deletes the message seemingly before she’s had a chance to listen to it. So, does she know how he feels?

Ola Came Out

One of the most uplifting storylines in season two of Sex Education was when Ola came out as pansexual. She starts the season as Otis’ girlfriend but it soon becomes clear that if she’s going to be with him, he’s going to have to confront his affections for Maeve. She decides to deliver an ultimatum, asking him to choose between Maeve and herself.

Although Otis chose her, she dumped him anyway after having a vivid dream about her friend Lily. Ola realised that if she doesn’t pursue things, she might regret it. It ended in a very sweet kiss and a budding new romance between the pair.

Eric Had Heart Vs Head Dilemmas

Otis wasn’t the only character to have had a busy love life in Season 2 of Sex Education. Eric was batting away the male attention (and rightly so.) When sexy new French student, Rahim moved to Moordale he had an instant connection with Eric. A couple of dates and a lot of staring into each other's eyes later, Rahim asked Eric to be his boyfriend. After so much torment with Adam, Eric couldn’t believe how easy it was to be with Rahim.

However, Adam wasn’t gone for good. After a short stay at a military school, he returned to Moordale and was shocked to find that Eric had moved on. In a bid to rekindle things with Eric, he started coming to his house at night to throw rocks at his window. How very Romeo and Juliet of him. The pair spent a night together but their future seemed in doubt after Adam dropped the bomb that he could never date Eric publicly as he’d be too ashamed to be seen with him.

By the season finale, Adam had had a change of heart and embraced his inner Romeo once again. Standing in front of the whole school during the production of the Shakespearean classic, he asked Eric if he would hold his hand. Eric said yes which means Adam and Eric shippers may finally get the storyline they’ve been waiting for. But for those rooting for fan fave (and arguably the more sensible choice) Rahim, it was a disappointment.

Jackson Had A Troy Bolton Moment

Adam and Eric’s romantic moment wasn’t the only crucial storyline to come out of the Romeo and Juliet production in Season 2. After Jackson broke his hand, he was forced to stop swimming competitively for a period. This gave him the space to explore his other passions, namely performing.

After some encouragement from his tutor Viv, he auditioned for the part of Romeo and got it. However, as his hand heals, he faces the thought of going back to competitive sport. Anxious and scared, he planned to break his hand again to get out of it. Thankfully, Viv stepped in to stop him and even supported him in sharing his feelings with his mums. They listened and even him in his new role as Romeo. It’s a real High School Musical moment.

The Clinic Was Thriving

With a chlamydia outbreak scare, misconceptions over the need to douche (you don’t, for the record), and fears surrounding sex, the clinic was busier than ever in Season 2 of Sex Education. Otis initially had doubts about bringing it back after Maeve’s expulsion at the beginning of the series. However, it quickly became clear that his fellow students were still in need of a safe space in which to share their worries.

There Was Trouble At Home For The Milburns

Otis wasn’t the only one in the Milburn household having trouble with their love life. Jean had to fight her inner commitment-phobe as things started to heat up with Ola’s father, Jakob. In an effort to bring together their families, the couple decided to sit down with Otis and Ola for a family dinner/double date. Somewhat unsurprisingly, it ended up being pretty awkward which made Jean question her relationship with Jakob further. The more he tried to be part of her life, the more she retreated culminating in her kissing Remi — Otis’ father.

After the kiss, she and Jakob decide to break off their relationship. It wasn’t made completely clear whether this is something she truly wants or not, but never mind as a serious curve ball was headed her way. After attending the doctors for what she thinks are symptoms of menopause, Jean found out that she’s pregnant. This is where Season 2 closed and where it has to pick up if the writers have any consideration for my peace of mind.

So that’s it, you should be well and truly up-to-date. Will Maeve and Otis ever make it, will Otis and Ola be getting a new sibling, and can Eric and Adam have a truly healthy relationship? Here’s hoping Season 3 holds all the answers.

Sex Education Season 3 lands September 17 on Netflix.