Back in February 2023, Shakira broke the internet with “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” a searing diss track aimed at her ex-husband Gerard Piqué, where she compared his new girlfriend to a Twingo and told him to work out his brain, among other clever lyrical shots.

Now, as she releases her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry in English), the singer is moving on by bringing in some girl power for backup. On her new single “Puntería” (“Aim” in English), Shakira calls on Cardi B to help her get through the hardest part of a breakup: wanting him back.

On the disco-influenced electro-pop track, Shaki and Bardi trade bars, in both Spanish and English, about a man who has good aim, meaning they just can’t get away. “You throw darts at me, they go straight to the heart,” Shakira sings, according to the English translation. “Oh, and no matter how many times I tried, oh, it's impossible to avoid you.”

Shakira's "Puntería" music video YouTube / Shakira

While there are no direct shots at her divorce like in her previous break-up tracks, “Puntería” sees Shakira in both a vulnerable and flirtatious state of mind. Meanwhile, Cardi just decides to go for it, referencing her collaborator in the process. “Although you are not for me, I become a she wolf like Shaki,” she raps in the English translation.

An Emily In Paris Connection

For the steamy music video, Shakira cast Lucien Laviscount, aka Albie from Emily in Paris, as her love interest. But first, she made him a centaur. Yes, really.

Lucien Laviscount in Shakira and Cardi B’s “Puntería” video. YouTube / Shakira

The clip stars Shakira and Cardi as love goddesses who oversee an army of unusually good-looking centaurs, with Shaki shooting an arrow straight to Laviscount’s heart, a la Cupid. The two notice the bloodied but still devastatingly handsome centaur out in the distance, and the singer volunteers to rehabilitate him back to health.

Naturally, this leads to some making out inside a flower petal (but not before he’s turned back into a full-grown human). There’s also some of Shakira’s classic choreography because it’s not one of her videos without it.

“Puntería” English Lyrics

Below, read the full lyrics to the “vinyl version” of Shakira and Cardi B’s new single, translated from Spanish to English by Genius.

[Intro: Shakira]

You have good aim

You know where to give me, so that I am surrendered, surrendered

[Verse 1: Shakira]

You have style to catch my attention

You throw darts at me, they go straight to the heart

Oh, and no matter how many times I tried

Oh, it's impossible to avoid you

[Chorus: Shakira]

You have good aim

You know where to give me, so that I am surrendered

It attacks me where it hurts the most, you don't suit me

But in your bed or mine, I forget all that

[Verse 2: Shakira]

Where the eye puts, the bullet puts

I shoot at the target and fall as if nothing had happened

But if you steal two kisses from me

I don't even think about the third one

I spend all night indecisive

And I wake up with your shirt

I don't know if I want to stop

And your hands melt me

Your lips drug me

Your biceps turn me on

I never address you

You always arrive permanently

[Chorus: Shakira]

You have good aim

You know where to give me, so that I am surrendered

It attacks me where it hurts the most, you don't suit me

But in your bed or mine, I forget all that

Oh, oh

[Verse 3: Cardi B]

Belcalis

You have the fast pass

For all my points, not just the G

Give me your fire

Squeeze my buttocks

Although you are not for me

I become a she wolf like Shaki

Crazy, crazy you are, my tiger

Touch, touch me with more desire

So that I never forget about you

She wolf like Shaki

You are my tiger

Bite me hard

Never forget about this ass

[Chorus: Cardi B & Shakira]

You have good aim

You know how to last me, these fools run out of battery

You throw darts at me and it doesn't suit me, but I love it

If it's inside, I'll be a bitch for you

I know that it will never leave your mind, Cardi B

You have good aim

You know where to give me, so that I am surrendered

It attacks me where it hurts the most, you don't suit me

But in your bed or mine, I forget all that

Oh, oh