Shannon Storms Beador never thought she’d be on television. When the Californian joined Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2014, she was a stay-at-home wife and mother of three living in Newport Beach’s Crystal Cove. “It wasn’t something I ever dreamt about,” she tells Bustle ahead of Season 18, which premieres on Bravo on July 11. But after 10 years of bringing the public into her personal life — through a divorce, sending kids to college, and launching a supplement brand — she’s become a chaotic staple of the reality TV circuit.

She credits her TV longevity to her willingness to bear it all on camera. “People are seeing the real me,” she says over Zoom, with her dog, Archie, in the background. “I’ve always been authentic on the show.”

Her candor will be front and center in the new season. She’ll need to address her DUI arrest in September 2023, the return of former star Alexis Bellino — who’s currently dating her ex, John Janssen — and co-star Tamra Judge, with whom she had a messy public falling out.

Below, Storms Beador talks to Bustle about RHOC drama, former castmates, and who she wants to play her in a Real Housewives movie.

Bravo stars Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, and Gina Kirschenheiter with Andy Cohen. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

You’ve had an eventful year. Did you have any reservations about returning for Season 18?

I had a lot. But to overcome difficult situations, I confront them head-on. I committed right before filming Season 18 to tell every detail about what was going on in my life. I’m willing to talk about my journey because it’s something I’m proud of. There’s also something therapeutic about going through personal issues on the show because you’re forced to deal with them.

Alexis Bellino, who’s now dating your ex, is back. How did you feel about her return?

I can be cordial with anyone, but right out of the gate, I made it clear I didn’t want a close friendship with her. Also, Alexis was let go after Season 8 for a reason. She hasn’t been on Housewives for 10 years, but I have. So, we’ll see if fans enjoy her again or not.

Right before filming started, you and Vicki Gunvalson fell out with Tamra Judge. What’s the status of the “Tres Amigas”?

Every falling out with Tamra is made public. That’s what she does. But Tamra was the one who decided not to be part of the Tres Amigas live shows. After reflecting on my relationships, I realized my friendship with Tamra was nothing but toxic. I’ve buried things under the rug over the years, and I’m not going to do that anymore.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson with Shannon Storms Beador. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Speaking of Vicki, you’ve had issues with her in the past. Where do you both stand today?

Vicki is one of the most incredible friends I've ever had. She’s taken care of me and had my back on and off the show. We’re even starting our Shannon & Vicki live comedy tour, which is based on our friendship.

Would you like to see Vicki back on RHOC full-time?

I would love that. I was so grateful she was able to film for the new season. There’s just something about Vicki and me when we’re together. You can’t script it. She’s just silly fun. I’m excited the audience will get to see her.

We’ve seen several ex-cast members return recently. Which former RHOC star would you like back?

Gretchen Rossi. We never forged a relationship because Tamra had issues with her, but I was at an event recently and spent some time talking with her. She’s actually a very kind person.

Is there anyone you’d absolutely not want back on the show?

Most who have left. [Laughs.] Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and Jen Armstrong. She was very boring. I do wish Noella Bergener had been given another season. We have a lot of new girls who come on the show, you get invested, and then they’re gone. Hopefully fans like the new girl this time.

Tell me about newbie Katie Ginella. How does she fit into the group in Season 18?

She comes in with a bang. I meshed with her immediately, and that’s rare for me.

Emily Simpson, Shannon Storms Beador, and Tamra Judge at the RHOC Season 17 reunion. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Which Housewives star from another city would you like to join your cast?

I’d love Sonja Morgan from New York to come down to the OC. She’s a kick in the pants.

Conversely, anyone you wouldn’t want to work with?

I would say Nene Leakes. I read she wasn’t friendly and had a bit of an ego on Atlanta. But maybe she’s nicer now than years ago.

If you had to join another Housewives show, which would it be?

You don’t even have to finish the question. New York! Two of my daughters are now living in NYC which I’m so excited about.

You’ve been on Housewives for a decade now. What are the roses and thorns of being on the show?

One of the worst parts is watching myself back. It’s difficult. I’ve gone through an affair and a divorce, a DUI, and getting arrested. But people relate to what I’ve been through. Fans tell me I’ve helped them deal with situations in their own lives. That’s one of the best parts. I’m also grateful for the little sorority of all the Real Housewives shows. We have a certain bond because nobody else can relate to what we’re going through.

Jennifer Lawrence, who’s a big Bravo fan, is going to star in a Real Housewives-inspired murder mystery. If you were casting a Housewives movie, who would play you?

People say I’m a little quirky like the gal from The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge. I also heard that Jennifer Lawrence once texted Andy Cohen about me on Housewives. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she knows!’ The show’s reach is amazing.

