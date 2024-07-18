Tamra Judge is still in shock about all the new drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County. “I couldn’t believe everything that was going on all at once,” she says of the new season, which premiered on July 11 and airs Thursdays on Bravo. “You can’t script this sh*t.”

First there’s Shannon Storms Beador’s DUI and the return of Judge’s former foe, Alexis Bellino. And that doesn’t account for her fractured friendships with several cast members, the fallout of which extends into the new season.

Judge’s life has changed dramatically since she joined the series in 2007, when she was a working Realtor raising four kids. She’s now in her third marriage, and in addition to RHOC, she co-hosts a Housewives recap podcast, oversees a successful CBD wellness brand, and makes time for other memorable reality TV gigs, such as Peacock’s Ultimate Girls Trip and The Traitors.

Below, she made time to talk with Bustle about the latest RHOC drama, quotes that haunt her, and her stint on The Traitors.

Alexis Bellino made a comeback in the premiere. What do you make of her return?

Alexis and I haven’t always had the best relationship. I once kicked her out of my gym and called her “Jesus Jugs,” but we made up at BravoCon 2023. And she’s really sweet, and very different from the Alexis we saw years ago. She’s probably the star of Season 18. She’s more outspoken than some of the full-time cast members.

You and Shannon had a falling after last season. How did you feel about filming with her again?

It wasn’t ideal for me. To get things straight, Shannon and I no longer speak because of her actions. I was very supportive after her DUI. But a few months before filming, I found out some information that did not sit well with me. I took a step back from the friendship. I couldn’t deal with her daily neurotic, narcissistic phone calls anymore.

Shannon is also at odds with Gina and Alexis, who’s now dating her ex. Were you surprised she came back?

Shannon chose to return knowing she’d have to address a lot. Her biggest concern going into filming was her DUI. That was always going to haunt her because she constantly brought up Gina’s DUI.

Vicki also appears in Season 18. Where do you stand with the “OG of the OC”?

I only filmed with her twice this season and we were fine. But she was upset that I left the Tres Amigas live shows with her and Shannon. My decision to walk away wasn’t even about Vicki, but she went and trashed me all over social media. If she wants to do that, fine. I won’t stoop that low.

Would you like to see Vicki back full-time?

I think she ruined that opportunity when she wrote online that Season 18 was going to be the worst ever. She has a special place in Andy Cohen’s heart because she started Housewives, but I can’t imagine the network was happy about her comments.

You and Heather also recently went head-to-head. How did you navigate that in Season 18?

Heather has been a good friend of mine for many years. She was even in my wedding. Last season I was being told things by a certain cast member that Heather was speaking poorly of me. I now know that I was intentionally being turned against her, and I’ve had discussions with Heather about that.

Speaking of Heather... she, Vicki, Alexis, and you have all returned to RHOC in recent years. Is there another former castmate you’d want back?

Joe De La Rosa from the first two seasons. I’ve become close with her. She appears in Season 18 and I think she’d be great on the show again. She’s older now and looking to move back to Orange County, so it would make sense.

Is there anyone you wouldn’t want back?

I don’t think anyone coming back would bother me, even Gretchen Rossi. I could maneuver through that because I don’t care.

You co-host a Housewives recap podcast. Does this create issues with other Bravo stars?

Sometimes Housewives from different franchises will reach out to me about something I’ve said, but we don’t make the podcast to put anybody down. We’re just recapping the shows like the fans do, and the viewers can say horrible things online. We don’t do that.

What do you think is your most iconic RHOC quote?

“That’s my opinion!” To this day people yell that at me and ask me to film Cameos saying it. Also “Jesus Jugs.” It just won’t go away.

What is your biggest regret on Orange County?

I don’t have any regrets about the show, apart from when I got fired after Season 14. I was so stressed out and sad. Had I known I’d be back on the show, I would’ve enjoyed the two-year vacation!

What is your go-to Bravo show?

I’m usually strictly Housewives, but I got into The Valley and Summer House recently. Also Million Dollar Listing, because I love real estate shows.

If you had to join another Housewives franchise, where would you go?

Straight on over to New Jersey. They know how to throw it down over there, and the Jersey girls need some help right now. I’d get Teresa [Giudice] and Melissa [Gorga] back on track.

You also recently starred on The Traitors. Would you do the show again?

Yes! I was extremely sick filming my season and didn’t get to fully enjoy the experience. I’d like to give it another shot.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.