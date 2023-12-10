Station 19 is shutting down. ABC announced that Season 7 would be the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff’s last chapter on Dec. 8, much to the shock and dismay of loyal fans. Afterward, executive producer Shonda Rhimes wrote “a heartfelt salute” to the show’s viewers and stars, but it wasn’t the message many Station 19 devotees hoped for after the unexpected cancellation.

Burning Curiosity

For fans wondering why ABC chose to cancel Station 19 and who were upset at the decision, Rhimes’ message didn’t offer any answers or hope for the future. The Grey’s Anatomy creator instead focused on gratitude.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” she wrote on Instagram. “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories.”

Fans let her know they were confused in her comments section. “station 19 having the most views and it gets cancelled????” one person wrote. Another viewer added, “This is crazy.. They taken all the good shows off wtf.” Others tried to make the case for the firefighter drama series staying on the air, pointing to its representation, quality, and popularity.

ABC/James Clark

ABC’s earlier statement didn’t offer answers, either. Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich called Station 19 “a highlight of of the ABC lineup” and looked forward to “the upcoming farewell season,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

A Rescue Mission

Since the cancellation was announced, a number of fans have been trying to start a campaign to save Station 19. On X (formerly Twitter), they started using hashtags like #SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19. “Pruitt Herrera didn’t sacrifice his own life to save the station 19 firefighters just so ABC/Disney could get rid of them!” one fan wrote, adding both of the aforementioned hashtags.

People took various approaches to making the case that Station 19 should continue. Pointing out the strength of the fan base was common, as was noting how much it has meant to people to see the show address racism, sexuality, mental health topics, and more. The biggest commonality, however, seemed to be fans’ willingness to keep fighting for more seasons.

“Now I’m bout to look like a loser sharing petitions to save the show #station19,” another person tweeted.

As it stands now, Station 19 will return with its final 10 episodes in 2024. Season 7 has new showrunners, Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige, and they’ll usher in its milestone 100th episode. As star Boris Kodjoe put it in a Dec. 8 Instagram post, “Lots of fires left to fight. Back to business.”