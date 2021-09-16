11 Shows To Watch When You’re Missing Brooklyn Nine-Nine

With Brooklyn Nine-Nine set to air its final episode on Sept. 16, fans will have to say goodbye to New York’s zaniest precinct. But worry not, there are plenty of shows that can fill the void left behind after eight memorable seasons. From classic sitcoms to 2000s gems, these are the best workplace comedies to watch after Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes to an end.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Perhaps the most off-kilter show on this list, It’s Always Sunny has lasted for 14 seasons on FX, making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in American TV history. It follows the scumbag staff at a grungy Philadelphia bar who lie to, one-up, and backstab anyone who crosses their path, leaving a trail of emotional and physical destruction. Come for the top-notch comedy, stay for the rotating cast of lovable garbage people.

Stream it on: Hulu

The Office

Few shows have been able to accrue the cultural impact and staying power that The Office has. From 2006 to 2013, audiences couldn’t get enough of the cringe-inducing antics of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, ineptly headed by Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and rounded out by an array of eccentric employees. Originally inspired by the BBC series of the same name, The Office remains one of the most beloved 2000s sitcoms of all-time.

Stream it on: Peacock

Scrubs

Scrubs was one of the first medical series to buck the trend of soapy drama in exchange for lighthearted comedy. Set at Sacred Heard hospital in sunny California, Scrubs follows a set of medical residents as they attempt to navigate their professional and personal lives. Although the show is known for its zanier brand of comedy, it has no shortage of tear-jerking moments should you need a good cry.

Stream it on: Hulu

The IT Crowd

The IT Crowd aired just 25 episodes between 2006 and 2013, but within that short window, it was able to deliver some of the UK’s most outstanding comedy. The show centers around two basement-dwelling IT nerds as they contend with their new supervisor, who happens to be technologically illiterate. It has the sort of dry humor you’d expect from a British comedy but also perfectly nails the floundering ways in which we deal with technology.

Stream it on: Netflix

Cheers

Heralded as one of the best comedies of the ‘80s, Cheers is equal parts philosophical and simple, following the employees at a homey bar in Boston and the wacky patrons who frequent it. The show remains entirely undated, despite having been off the air for nearly 30 years, and is also responsible for the massively successful spinoff Frasier.

Stream it on: Hulu

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

The Mary Tyler Moore Show is the pinnacle of workplace comedies. It’s responsible for creating the blueprint for countless women-led series, as well as several rom-com archetypes. Not enough can be said about Moore’s lead performance as the career-oriented Mary Richards, who uproots her life to Minneapolis after a breakup and lands a job at a struggling news station. Moore received three Emmys for her work on the show, leading a cast of comedy legends that included Ed Asner, Betty White, Cloris Leachman, and Ted Knight.

Stream it on: Hulu

Veep

A scathing satire of D.C. politics, Veep contains seven seasons of toxic relationships, biting dialogue, and high-strung, arrogant narcissists attempting to tear each other down. The series is headlined by comedy icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who received six Emmys for her portrayal of politician Selena Meyer. Along its path to cementing itself as the “best and most brutal comedy of the century,” Veep won 17 Emmys.

Stream it on: HBO Max, Hulu

30 Rock

It’s nearly impossible for a show to be bad with writers like Tina Fey and Donald Glover, and that’s only a smidge of the talent behind 30 Rock. The NBC sitcom is both a send-up of SNL and a love letter to improv, peering behind the scenes at a live sketch-comedy show in New York City. Throughout its seven seasons, 30 Rock amassed 16 Emmys for its absurdist humor and hijinks.

Stream it on: Peacock, Hulu

Parks & Recreation

Parks & Rec is perhaps Amy Poehler’s magnum opus. She leads the show as Leslie Knope, the kindhearted, try-hard head of the dysfunctional parks department in Pawnee, Indiana. With a supporting cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rhetta, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt, and Nick Offerman in addition to series regulars like Ben Schwartz, Jenny Slate, Rashida Jones, and Rob Lowe, Parks & Rec is an embarrassment of talent.

Stream it on: Peacock

Bob’s Burgers

This treasured animated comedy follows the Belcher family as they attempt to keep their burger business afloat, with little help from the offbeat patrons who frequent their establishment. What the show lacks in the crassness of some other animated comedies, it more than makes up for in heart and warmth. Plus, star John H. Benjamin (Bob) has one of the nicest voices in Hollywood.

Stream it on: Hulu

Ted Lasso

SNL alum Jason Sudeikis stars as the titular Ted Lasso, a small town college football coach from Kansas who gets hired to coach a professional soccer team in England — despite the fact that he has zero experience coaching soccer. Ted Lasso is often lauded as being one of the nicest shows on television, remaining true to the kindness of its scripts but never skimping on compelling narratives. It’s a classic fish-out-of-water story.

Stream it on: AppleTV+