Apple TV+’s dystopian sci-fi series Silo follows the remains of humankind who call an underground silo “home.” The ensuing murder mystery has been praised for its performances and, as The Guardian puts it, “meticulous” world-building. This definitely bodes well for a second season — as does the fact that Silo is based on a series of books by Hugh Howey, so there’s already more material to work with.

So, will there be a Silo Season 2? As it turns out, yes! Between the positive reviews and viewers making it the No. 1 drama premiere in Apple TV+ history, per Deadline, it’s no surprise that there is more on the way. “We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” Silo creator Graham Yost said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

Matt Cherniss, who serves as the streamer’s head of programming, said he’s “excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed” in the next installment. Speaking of which, here’s everything to know about Silo Season 2 — including a potential premiere date.

Silo Season 2 Cast

Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, Common as Robert, Harriet Walter as Martha, Chinaza Uche as Paul, Avi Nash as Lukas, David Oyelowo as Holston, Rashida Jones as Allison, and Tim Robbins as Bernard.

Silo Season 2 Plot

You don’t need to wait for Silo Season 2 to find out what’s next, plot-wise. Ferguson read Howey’s books Wool, Shift, and Dust upon scoring the role, she told Collider, and recommends fans do the same. She was in “constant communication” with Howey, too, so it seems that the Apple TV+ series will closely follow the author’s influence.

Silo Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Production resource KFTV reports that Silo Season 2 was already filming as of June 2023. Season 1 started filming in August 2021, the site adds. If Silo Season 2 follows a similar timeline, new episodes could arrive by early 2025 — though it’s unclear if the ongoing writers strike will affect the series.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Silo Season 2 becomes available.