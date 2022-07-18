It’s understandable if you’re feeling pretty hopeless right now, as most of the issues facing society — from the coronavirus pandemic to Russian aggression in Ukraine — are largely out of your control. But reading about terrible things can sometimes make you feel more prepared to face them, so if you’ve got the stomach for it, consider picking up a dystopian book.

The history of dystopian fiction stretches back more than 500 years, and in that time, it’s earned a reputation for highlighting inequality and cruelty. Common features include human rights abuses, widespread government surveillance, totalitarianism, corporatocracy, and apocalyptic scenarios like rampant climate change or nuclear fallout. Many of the most famous dystopian novels, such as Nineteen Eighty-Four and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, end with their heroes failing to effect any meaningful change.

It’s no surprise, then, that readers have really latched onto dystopian fiction over the course of the last decade — when Americans were juggling their feelings about the Trump administration, pandemic, and the rising tide of climate change.

Below, 20 dystopian books to read now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 American War 'American War' by Omar El Akkad Amazon $18 See On Amazon Omar El Akkad’s debut novel imagines the United States at the close of the 21st century, when the country has been literally reshaped by climate change and old tensions are simmering to a boil. After a ban is placed on fossil fuels, a trio of Deep South states retaliate, sparking the Second American Civil War.

2 Battle Royale 'Battle Royale' by Koushun Takami Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon In the years following World War II, the fascist Republic of Greater East Asia — formerly the Empire of Japan — kidnaps 9th graders and pits them against each other in a wilderness battle to the death. Armed with few supplies and little training, a handful of teens from Kagawa Prefecture plot out a subversive counterattack.

3 Bitch Planet 'Bitch Planet, Vol. 1: Extraordinary Machine' by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Valentine De Landro Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Inspired by the prison exploitation films of the 1960s and ’70s, Bitch Planet weaves its way through the lives of women living behind bars in the Auxiliary Compliance Outpost — all of whom have been sent away from “good society” for the crime of being “non-compliant.”

4 The Farm 'The Farm' by Joanne Ramos $17.70 See On Amazon In many ways, the Farm looks like a dream getaway, complete with organic food, wellness coaches, and — best of all — big, fat paychecks for every attendee who completes its 9-month program. But for the pregnant people living there, waiting to deliver their babies into the arms of wealthy, waiting families, it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

5 Future Home of the Living God 'Future Home of the Living God' by Louise Erdrich Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon Set in a near-future world where evolution appears to be running in reverse, Future Home of the Living God centers on Cedar, a young Ojibwe woman adopted into a white family. When Cedar becomes pregnant and learns that she may deliver a much-sought-after “normal” child, she sets off on a search for her birth mother, seeking to learn more about her own origins.

6 The Good Luck Girls 'The Good Luck Girls' by Charlotte Nicole Davis Brain Lair Books $17.99 See On Brain Lair Books Charlotte Nicole Davis’ dystopian western follows a tight-knit group of trafficked young women — the daughters of poor sharecroppers — who must flee north. If they are to secure their freedom, the Good Luck Girls must traverse a haunted, treacherous landscape to find a mysterious woman with the power to remove their magical brands.

7 Hunting by Stars 'Hunting by Stars' by Cherie Dimaline Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon When they learn that Native American people can still dream — an ability nearly everyone in the country has lost — U.S. government officials hatch a plot to steal Indigenous children’s capacity for dreaming, which is rumored to lie in their bone marrow. Against this grim backdrop, French, a 17-year-old boy whose birth family was destroyed by the revival of residential schools, is kidnapped from his found family, leaving them with no choice but to launch a rescue effort.

8 The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf 'The Interrogation of Ashala Wolf' by Ambelin Kwaymullina Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon In the wake of a natural catastrophe, the Australian government attempts to rout a generation of children with supernatural powers. The kids, labeled as “Illegals” in the official record, form Tribes in the wilderness to avoid landing in government detention facilities. But when a Tribe’s leader falls into the government’s hands — and is subjected to memory-harvesting program, with the aim of discovering her group’s location — her Tribe will be put to the ultimate test.

9 Iron Widow 'Iron Widow' by Xiran Jay Zhao Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon The lands outside the Great Wall are dangerous, controlled by mecha aliens that can only be defeated by the Huaxia military’s own mechs. These giant mechs are operated by male pilots who form psychic links with female concubines, often killing the girls in the process. After her sister dies in this way, 18-year-old Zetian enlists in the military to seek revenge. But when Zetian kills a pilot, Huaxia sends in a controversial fighter, Li Shimin, to stop her from taking out more of its men.

10 Legend 'Legend' by Marie Lu Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon Fifteen-year-old Day goes on the lam after he’s accused of murdering a powerful family’s son — but he’ll have a hard time staying hidden when everyone in the Republic knows who he is. That includes June, the sister of the murdered boy, who’s determined to avenge her brother’s death. When June and Day finally meet, though, they realize they’re involved in something much bigger — and more dangerous — than either of them ever imagined.

11 Manhunt 'Manhunt' by Gretchen Felker-Martin Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Society has collapsed in New England, thanks to a virus that targets people with high testosterone levels and turns them feral. Two trans women, Beth and Fran, survive by harvesting estrogen from the testicles of the diseased. But the virus isn’t all they have to worry about: A group of bloodthirsty TERFs is hunting down trans women, making an already precarious situation even more treacherous.

12 Noor 'Noor' by Nnedi Okorafor Harriett's Bookshop $27 See On Harriett's Bookshop After a car crash left her severely injured, AO took advantage of everything science had to offer — not only to survive, but also to become stronger and faster than her family and neighbors. She doesn’t want any trouble, but things go sideways when she’s attacked by a mob in a zealous frenzy, and footage of her self-defense goes viral. Now on the run from the authorities, AO joins forces with DNA, a cattle herder who has also gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Together, they make their way toward a mythical city rumored to lie in the heart of a desert sandstorm, with the authorities hot on their heels.

13 Parable of the Sower 'Parable of the Sower' by Octavia E. Butler Underground Books $16.99 See On Underground Books Parable of the Sower — the first novel in a planned trilogy, left unfinished upon the author’s untimely death in 2006 — follows Lauren, a Black teenager living in a gated community run by her father, a Baptist minister. When her father disappears and the walls of their haven are breached, Lauren is forced to migrate across a harsh landscape where cannibalism, indentured servitude, and authoritarian politics reign supreme.

14 The Queue 'The Queue' by Basma Abdel Aziz Amazon $15.95 See On Amazon An homage to Franz Kafka’s “Before the Law,” Basma Abdel Aziz’s The Queue centers on a group of citizens who — following new legislation passed in the aftermath of a failed coup — wait in a line outside a great Gate, seeking permission to go about their daily lives. One man has a bullet he cannot legally remove without making an official request. Another could save him, but he’ll have to break the law to do so.

15 The Resisters 'The Resisters' by Gish Jen Amazon $26.95 See On Amazon Set in a near-future version of the United States — now called AutoAmerica — where the internet runs the show, Gish Jen’s The Resisters follows Gwen, a Blasian girl whose pitching arm could land her a place on the AutoAmerican Olympic team. But as the daughter of second-class citizens, Gwen is putting herself in a difficult position by playing ball with the elite — particularly as her mother’s high-profile court case against the country heats up.

16 Station Eleven ‘Station Eleven’ by Emily St. John Mandel Amazon $16.95 See On Amazon Years after a deadly flu outbreak led to the end of American civilization as we know it, a troupe of Shakespearean actors keep humanity’s cultural legacy alive, performing for people living in small villages around the Great Lakes. Some time ago, they left heavily pregnant Charlie and her husband, Jeremy, behind to give birth in what seemed like a safe place. Now that they’re back, however, the troupe quickly realizes that Charlie and Jeremy are in danger — and they aren’t the only ones.

17 Shade’s Children 'Shade’s Children' by Garth Nix Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon The world changed forever when the Overlords came. Now, children grow up microchipped and imprisoned, allowed to live only until their 14th birthdays, when they’re mutilated and transformed into the Overlords’ monstrous servants. A lucky few have escaped, but fewer still have found Shade: the last grownup on Earth, who trains his adopted children as resistance fighters in the sewers beneath a ruined city.

18 Want 'Want' by Cindy Pon Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon In this shockingly prescient YA novel, a world besieged by disease and pollution proves deadly to all but the most wealthy, who can afford the PPE necessary to keep themselves safe. Jason Zhou, an orphaned teenager, believes that PPE manufacturer Jin Corp may be responsible for the pollution, but when he sets out to take the company down, he finds himself stymied by his growing affections for the CEO’s daughter.

19 We Set the Dark on Fire 'We Set the Dark on Fire' by Tehlor Kay Mejia Amazon $13.10 See On Amazon Daniela’s parents risked everything to secure her spot at the Medio School, a program that prepares students to become sister-wives to the country’s most eligible young bachelors — a role that promises rare safety and comfort. But to do so, they had to fudge the truth about her background, and Daniela could be found out at any moment. To make matters worse, Daniela finds herself falling for someone who is not her husband... someone she’s forbidden to love.