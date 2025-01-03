Simone Biles Said Competing At The 2028 Olympics Would Be “Greedy”

Simone Biles keeps proving again and again why she’s the Greatest Of All Time.

The record-breaking gymnast was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, and in the new cover interview, Biles opened up about the future of her career — including the heated fan discussion about whether or not she will return to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again — and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done,” she said.

At 27, Biles has already made her mark as one of the greatest athletes in history, winning 30 World Championship medals, including 23 gold, 11 Olympic medals, including 7 gold, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time. But she’s opened up about the toll that the sport has taken on her body and mental health, especially after she pulled out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Still, she made an astounding comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, taking home four medals — which means many fans have wondered if she will return for the upcoming competition in 2028.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

While she didn’t officially rule out participating, she did say that there was a lot more to consider when thinking about returning to compete. “If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences,” she said. “But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

During a press conference at the Paris Olympics, when being asked about if she’ll continue vaulting in competition, Biles did confirm that at least one thing is getting retired — the Yurchenko double vault, a skill also known as the Biles II.

Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“This is my last, definitely Yurchenko double pike [vault]. I mean I kind of nailed that one. So never say never," said Biles. “The home Games — the next Olympics is at home, so you just never know. But I am getting really old.”

Biles married NFL star Jonathan Owens in 2023 and has spoken about wanting to start a family. Whether or not she decides to return, it’s clear that the decision will be on Biles’ terms.