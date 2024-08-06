Simply put, Simone Biles is unmatched. The 2024 Paris Olympics are proof enough. After leading Team USA to a gold medal, she kept breaking her own world record, winning medal after medal (after medal). Her total for these Games? A whopping four prizes, including a silver for the gymnastics floor exercise. Thus far, she now holds a total of 11 Olympic medals — seven of which are gold.

Her GOAT moniker, however, encompasses far more than her athletic sensibilities — she’s also the Greatest of all Time in the costume department. Each of her uniforms in Paris matched her blindingly dazzling career with thousands of embellished Swarovski crystals. Naturally, all the GK Elite-designed looks, represented Team USA patriotically and chicly, with Star Spangled-inspired motifs and red, white, and blue palettes.

Ahead, a roundup of everything she’s worn to the 2024 Paris Games — because these looks are MVPs too.

Simone’s Metallic Starry Night

The Olympian’s bedazzled look at the preliminaries set the tone for the rest of her wardrobe — and her performances. She wore a chrome bodysuit with a sheer black overlay coated in stars. The mesh fabric dripped in 6,359 Swarovski crystals, giving it a price tag of $3,000, setting the record for the most expensive costume in Team USA gymnastics history. (Until the next look, that is.)

Tom Weller/VOIGT/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A Throwback To History

On July 30, to compete in the Women’s Team Finals, Biles wore a Star Spangled-inspired look. Her predominantly white leotard, titled “Go for Glory,” was covered in bejeweled red stripes and sparkly blue stars. Per the label, it was designed to mimic the “triumphant moment” post-win when an athlete is draped in the American flag.

The design also drew inspiration from the winning looks of the 1996 Team USA athletes, aka “the first Women’s National Team to spin their Olympic dreams into gold.” Among all Biles’ sparkly suits, this topped the crystal count at 9,929.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Her Bedazzled Blues

Two days later, Biles took to the mat again, this time competing solo. Titled “Luminous Legacy,” her leotard was a mix of blue tones that mimicked the majestic night sky. Much like the brilliance of constellations, her leotard also shone with over 10,000 Swarovski crystals. The pattern, meanwhile, leaned more fashion and mimicked a trendy corset.

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Her Fiery Paris-Inspired Leotard

Biles’ “Patriotic Poise” ’fit was a fiery, all-red number covered in 3,600 ruby and garnet crystals. Per the label, the look was inspired by the City of Lights “and the refraction of light” bouncing on Parisian streets. If you look closely, the crisscross pattern even feels evocative of the Eiffel Tower — a look that commemorates her history-making time in the French capital.

Europa Press Sports/Europa Press/Getty Images

Red, White, And Blue

Over 5,000 crystals adorned Biles’ Aug. 5 costume with swirl designs that mimicked flames — both the Olympic torch and the “competitive fire of the gymnasts who wear it.” The design embodied the leotard’s name (“USA Elegance”) with a sophisticated faux lace pattern.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Her Whites And Blues

For her final act on Aug. 5, Biles changed into an ombré bodysuit that changed from dark blue to white. Though she actually didn’t win a medal for the balance beam final, her look more than made up for it. With over 5,000 crystals, the bodice was covered in swirly patterns, arches, and firework-looking bursts. It was Art Nouveau-inspired, according to the brand.

Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Her GOAT Necklace

After winning gold on Aug. 1, fans started to notice Biles’ kooky accessory: a diamond-encrusted pendant in the shape of an actual goat. Leaning into her “GOAT” title, Biles commissioned the piece from Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, who imbued the necklace with 546 sparklers.

At a press conference, Biles spoke about the necklace to the BBC. “It’s a little ode,” she said, adding, “A lot of people love it, they always call me the GOAT, so I thought it would be really special if I got one made. And the haters hate it, so I love that even more.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

GOAT behavior.

As part of its Team USA x Bustle 2024 Media Partnership, BDG is amplifying the stories of Team USA athletes, and aiding in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's mission of empowering America’s elite athletes through physical and mental health resources, funding, high performance support, training facilities, education and career coaching, and more. The USOPC is privately funded by the American public and Team USA sponsors. Learn more at TeamUSA.com and USOPC.org.