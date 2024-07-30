During her first Olympics in Rio in 2016, Simone Biles liked to jokingly call her 22-year-old teammate Ali Raisman “grandma.” Eight years later, it’s 27-year-old Biles who is the grandma of the team. Still, she’s just as capable as ever of leading her team to gold — and she proved it alongside Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 30.

With four veterans and just one newcomer (16-year-old Rivera), they’d already made history by being the oldest women’s gymnastics team sent to the Olympics by the United States. Winning gold leveled up that record. They did it decisively, too: Their combined score across the four apparatus was 171.296, more than 5.8 points above the silver medal-winning team from Italy.

Chiles started off the night with a strong vault, and the team built momentum from there. Team USA led after the first rotation and never looked back. They moved on to the uneven bars, then balance beam, and finally floor exercise. Errors from fellow podium favorites Brazil and China kept the U.S. lead comfortable, and though the team waited until after Biles’ final score came in on floor exercise to celebrate, it was already clear they’d won.

Team USA celebrates after their gold medal win. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While Team USA’s success was hardly a surprise, Italy hadn’t necessarily been seen as the likely silver medalist. Still, they put up 165.494 points, topping Brazil’s 164.497 by almost a point. Meanwhile, Team Great Britain missed the podium by 0.234.

Paris is a U.S. “redemption tour,” as Biles has called it. She and her Tokyo teammates won the team silver in 2021, breaking a two-Olympics gold streak in the event. After making the 2024 Olympic team, Biles said they still had “more to give,” and her prediction was clearly correct.

The team medal marked a major milestone for Biles personally. It’s her eighth medal from the Games (after her seven from Rio and Tokyo), which means she’s officially the most-decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history. Previously, she was tied with gymnastics legend Shannon Miller, who competed at the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Five more women’s artistic gymnastics are still to come, and Biles, Lee, Carey, and Chiles all have medal opportunities. There’s more history-making to be done.

As part of its Team USA x Bustle 2024 Media Partnership, BDG is amplifying the stories of Team USA athletes, and aiding in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's mission of empowering America’s elite athletes through physical and mental health resources, funding, high performance support, training facilities, education and career coaching, and more. The USOPC is privately funded by the American public and Team USA sponsors. Learn more at TeamUSA.com and USOPC.org.