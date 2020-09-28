Sophie Turner Shared Some Unseen Photos Of Her Pregnancy

Back in February rumours circulated that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were expecting their first child. Fast forward to late July, and their spokesperson confirmed (via Digital Spy) that the couple were "delighted to announce" that they'd welcomed a baby girl to the world reportedly named Willa. While the couple has refrained from sharing pics of their daughter on social media, Turner posted unseen snaps of her pregnancy over the weekend which are absolutely heartwarming.

In a series of three separate pics posted on Instagram, Turner can be seen chilling (and absolutely glowing) in their back garden and pool, as well as one with Jonas' hand on her bump. This marks the second time that Turner has referred to the couple's daughter on her Insta, the first posted in mid-August while wishing her partner a happy birthday and referring to Jonas as her "love/bub/baby daddy".

While neither has spoken publicly about how they're finding parenthood, a source told E! News in July that the couple were "so excited to be parents" and that they'd "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off." Speaking of friends, BFF and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams recently told Elle that she hasn't had the chance to see the baby yet.

"Sadly I haven't been travelling much, so I've not met the baby!" she said. "But I have been keeping in touch with the cast. We have a group chat where we all speak which is nice."