Every Pixar film is an absolutely star-studded affair and their most recent offering, Soul, is no exception. But what's truly remarkable about the voice cast for Soul is that it's the most diverse one yet. According to the New York Times, Soul is the first Pixar film to feature a Black lead and a majority Black principal cast. And with actors like Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, and Angela Bassett voicing the lead roles — the cast is just as talented as it is diverse. Read on for more about the actors portraying these sure to be iconic characters.