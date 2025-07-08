Bachelor in Paradise has only just begun, but several promising connections are already in bloom — like the one between Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards.

The pair (alums from Jenn Tran’s and Joey Graziadei’s seasons) had a poolside heart-to-heart in Season 10’s July 7 premiere, where they exchanged stories about painful breakups and sealed the night with a kiss. It sets the tone for a strong run... but then again, anything can happen on this show.

So, are Spencer and Jess together after Bachelor in Paradise? Here’s everything to know, including reports about their fate beyond the show. Spoilers ahead!

Spencer & Jess Have A Strong Start

The morning after their conversation by the pool, Jess and Spencer continued to build their chemistry — and their castmates took notice. As Kyle Howard remarked after watching their easy banter, “Spencer and Jess are gonna get married. They are. Book it.”

Despite his confidence, Sam McKinney’s arrival threatened to shake things up between the pair. “I don’t want to be a consolation prize. I don’t want to be second pick. I deserve to be first pick,” Spencer told the camera after Sam signaled his interest in Jess.

Jess did elect to go on a date with Sam, and the pair shared a steamy kiss during a purification and rebirth ritual.

But alas, it wasn’t enough to sway Jess from her initial connection. At Season 10’s first rose ceremony, Jess gave Spencer her rose — and a kiss that surprised host Jesse Palmer. As he cautioned the couple, “This is a family show, just remember.”

Beyond Paradise...

While Paradise is only one week in, Reality Steve has reported the fate of Season 10’s couples — and there’s reason to root for Jess and Spencer. According to the Bachelor Nation podcaster, they remain a unit throughout Paradise. And while Reality Steve doesn’t know exactly how the ending of the season plays out, he teased: “I can’t imagine BiP has a season where they don’t have at least one couple that gets engaged, so I’m pretty sure Spencer and Jess are the ones who get engaged this season.”

It’s something they both seem to be ready for. As Jess told Bustle ahead of filming, “I’m looking for my life partner. I’m looking for a serious relationship. I’m tired of dating and then it fizzles out because they’re not ready for something serious. I want a serious relationship. That’s the goal here.”