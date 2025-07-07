Let the games begin! After skipping a year, Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is ready to make up for lost time (and then some) with an expanded dating pool, new challenges, and more behind-the-scenes updates.

One surprising change is when Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 was filmed. With The Bachelorette going on hiatus this summer, Bachelor Nation’s steamy spin-off series was able to hit the beach even earlier — much to the delight of fans.

Need some help keeping track of it all? Here’s everything to know about the Bachelor in Paradise 2025 filming timeline and location.

When Did Bachelor In Paradise 2025 Film?

According to Reality Steve, filming began on May 3. For reference, at the same time last year, Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season was still underway, so it seems that this year’s schedule shift allowed production to get quite a head start. In fact, Season 10’s July 7 premiere date is the earliest in the history of Paradise. After all, this is a show that feels right to watch as you’re sweating through the hottest days of the year.

As for when production wrapped? Bachelor Nation commentator Zachary Reality pointed out that contestants were back home and posting on social media by late May, meaning filming spanned less than four weeks in total.

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Paradise Has A New Filming Location

At the helm of new showrunner Scott Teti, Bachelor in Paradise 2025 filmed at the Azura Beach Resort in Costa Rica — a big move from its usual location in Mexico.

“The hotel is more upscale and has a sexy chicness to it that feels more elevated than the traditional kind of Paradise world that we’ve been in,” Teti (whose previous work includes Claim to Fame and Summer House) told Entertainment Weekly in May. In fact, Teti added, contestants’ rooms open right onto the pool — and of course, there’s a gorgeous shoreline to explore.

“The beach itself is private and unique,” Teti said. “There’s a beautiful island right off it with a bunch of fishing boats that surround it every day, with a quaint little town right next door, but not a ton of foot traffic. It feels remote and upscale and sexy at the same time.”

Host Jesse Palmer echoed those sentiments on Bachelor Happy Hour, explaining that the spacious property provided the perfect backdrop, even during those times when severe weather kept everyone inside. “I feel like we had more spaces to film in. There were just different scenes that were set up around Paradise where the cast could be,” he explained.